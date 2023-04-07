Hoping to maintain their bond. Amy Robach is doing what she can to stay close to Andrew Shue’s children amid their divorce.

“Amy has a relationship with Andrew’s sons here and there,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly about the former GMA3 anchor’s relationship with her three stepsons in the wake of her romance with T.J. Holmes.

“She is still in her stepsons’ lives. They communicate. She’d like them to still think of her as their stepmother and will be there for them,” the insider adds. “She is still trying to work things out with seeing Andrew’s kids. She’s been their stepmom for so long and wants a relationship with them and Andrew is having a hard time emotionally with it. But his sons still keep in touch and communicate with her.”

When Robach, 50, tied the knot with the Melrose Place alum, 56, in 2010, they became a blended family: Robach shares daughters Ava and Annalise with ex-husband Tim McIntosh, while Shue is the dad of three sons, Nate, Aidan and Wyatt, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney.

Despite Robach and Shue’s split — the source reveals that the two have been declared single but are “still in mediation about any property and assets” — their kids have been vocal about their support of each other amid the drama. A second source notes that the exes are also on “speaking terms” and “coparent together and still communicate.”

In March, five months after news broke of Robach and Holmes’ affair, the sisters praised their stepbrother Nate and his new movie via social media.

“👏🏻 for big brother,” Ava wrote at the time. Annalise, for her part, called herself a “proud lil sis,” which Nate reposted via his own Instagram Story.

One month prior, the girls celebrated their stepdad’s birthday with their stepbrothers amid the scandal.

“Happy birthday Andy. I love you,” Annalise gushed via her Instagram Story at the time.

As Robach attempts to repair her bond with her three stepsons, her relationship with Holmes, 45, is only growing stronger.

“When everything has calmed down they have plans to move in together,” the insider tells Us, adding, “They are serious.”

Us broke the news that Holmes filed for divorce from wife Marilee Fiebig in December 2022, weeks after he and Robach were spotted getting cozy together amid their respective marriages to other people. In the months since, the TV personality, who is a father of three — he shares daughter Sabine, 10, with Fiebig, as well as daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with ex-wife Amy Ferson — has been photographed packing on the PDA with Robach on various trips throughout the country.

In January, Fiebig broke her silence on her estranged husband’s relationship.

“We continue to be disappointed by T.J’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter,” her attorney Stephanie Lehman told Us at the time. “Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.”

While Shue has yet to address his split from Robach, a source exclusively told Us in February that the actor “wants nothing to do with her leaving GMA and her being with T.J.,” the insider said, explaining that the exes were “not on the best terms” at the time. “He’s taking it hard because the whole thing has been so messy.”

Robach and Holmes have yet to publicly address their romance.