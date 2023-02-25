Getting handsy. T.J. Holmes was seen grabbing Amy Robach‘s butt during a romantic getaway in Mexico.

According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 50, packed on the PDA on Friday, February 24, while enjoying their time at the beach. The pair continued to show off their chemistry while taking a walk in Puerto Vallarta.

The outing comes one month after Us Weekly broke the news that the GMA3 coanchors were officially axed from ABC following their affair scandal. Weeks later, the network issued a statement about Holmes and Robach’s departure.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” ABC said in a January 27 statement. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

The coworkers first made headlines in November 2022 when photos surfaced of them getting cozy outside of the office on multiple occasions. At the time, the Arkansas native was married to Marilee Fiebig. Holmes, who shares daughter Sabine with his estranged wife, filed for divorce after more than a decade in December 2022.

One month later, Fiebig broke her silence about Holmes’ public scandal.

“During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter,” her attorney Stephanie Lehman told Us in a statement in January. “To that end T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible.”

The lawyer continued: “Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.”

The former Michigan native, for her part, has remained tight-lipped about the status of her marriage to Andrew Shue. The couple, who have been married since 2010, were seen sharing a tense conversation in New York amid the drama.

A source previously told Us that Robach and Shue, 56, were trying to make an effort to coparent their blended family. (The reporter shares daughters Ava and Analise with ex-husband Tim McIntosh, while the Melrose Place alum shares sons Nate, Aidan and Wyatt with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney.)

“She is still in her stepchildren’s lives and [is] trying to make it good with the kids and her ex,” an insider shared in January about the dynamic between Robach and the children.

Earlier this month, a second source revealed that Robach and Shue are “not on the best terms” due to her romance with Holmes. “He wants nothing to do with her leaving GMA and her being with T.J.,” the insider shared. “He’s taking it hard because the whole thing has been so messy.”

The insider also noted that Robach is excited for the next chapter of her life. “Amy found love and now she has to find a new job and she’s OK with it,” the source concluded. “She is fine with their love being out there. Some think they might even have more job opportunities together because they are being so open.”