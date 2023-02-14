Their new normal. Amy Robach and Andrew Shue are “not on the best terms” following her scandal with former GMA3 coanchor T.J. Holmes.

“He wants nothing to do with her leaving GMA and her being with T.J.,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, claiming that the actor, 55, isn’t on “the best terms” with his ex. “He’s taking it hard because the whole thing has been so messy.”

Following her public drama with Holmes, Robach has continued to focus on her future. “Amy found love and now she has to find a new job and she’s OK with it,” the source concludes. “She is fine with their love being out there. Some think they might even have more job opportunities together because they are being so open.”

A second insider previously claimed that Robach and Shue “are trying to still be coparents and be amicable,” telling Us in January: “She is still in her stepchildren’s lives and [is] trying to make it good with the kids and her ex.”

In November 2022, the former NBC news correspondent’s personal life made headlines when she was spotted getting cozy with Holmes outside of the office on multiple occasions. One month after the photos surfaced, the Arkansas native filed for divorce from his wife of more than a decade, Marilee Fiebig.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Robach, for her part, has been married to Shue since 2010 and the estranged spouses have yet to address their relationship status. The Melrose Place alum removed all traces of Robach from his Instagram feed when the news initially broke about her relationship with Holmes.

The Wonder Years alum has since been focused on his family. In December 2022, Shue’s eldest son Nate shared a photo of his dad and brothers Aidan and Wyatt. (Shue shares his children with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney.)

According to a second source, Robach and Shue have previously made an effort to coparent their blended family amid the controversy. “She is still in her stepchildren’s lives and [is] trying to make it good with the kids and her ex,” an insider shared last month about the journalist, who shares daughters Ava and Analise with Tim McIntosh.

At the time, Fiebig also addressed her relationship with Holmes amid their divorce.

“During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter,” Fiebig’s attorney Stephanie Lehman said in a statement, referring to the former couple’s daughter Sabine. “To that end T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible.”

The lawyer continued: “Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.”

Us broke the news in January that Robach and Holmes were officially axed from ABC following an investigation into their relationship. Weeks later, ABC issued a statement about the former costars’ departure.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” ABC said in a January 27 statement. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

With reporting by Andrea Simpson