A quick reunion. Amy Robach and Andrew Shue briefly reunited on Friday, January 13, in New York City.

The GMA3 anchor, 49, and the General Hospital actor, 55, were spotted in New York City, per photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Robach gave Shue their dog, Brody, during the brief exchange in Greenwich Village. They only spoke for a few tense seconds before going their separate ways, video of the encounter reveals.

Robach has been married to the soap opera star since 2010. They didn’t welcome any children together, but they blended their existing families. The Michigan native shares daughters Ava, 20, and Annie, 16, with ex-husband Tim McIntosh and is stepmom to Shue’s three sons: Nathaniel, 26, Aidan, 23, and Wyatt, 18.

Shue is maintaining space between himself and his estranged wife amid her affair with GMA3 cohost T.J. Holmes. In November 2022, photos surfaced that showed the anchors getting cozy, despite being married to their respective partners. (One month later, Holmes filed for divorce from now-estranged wife Marilee Fiebig, Us Weekly confirmed at the time.)

“[Andrew and his family] are distancing themselves from the situation [with Amy and T.J.],” a source exclusively told Us last month, adding that it would be “very surprising” if the Melrose Place alum ever made a public statement regarding the affair.

While Robach and Holmes have been quiet, they’ve been spotted spending time together amid their hiatus from the third hour of Good Morning America. A source exclusively told Us that the two are not expected to return to the news program.

“Amy and T.J are out, a decision has been made,” a source told Us on Friday, January 13. “The network is negotiating with them on their exit deals and an announcement.” ABC has not yet delivered a public update on Robach and Holmes.

The coanchors were originally pulled from the show one week after Robach and Holmes’ relationship only heated up amid their hiatus from the network. On December 26, 2022, Robach and Holmes were photographed cozying up together at the Atlanta airport. Days later, the two were seen packing on the PDA in Miami.

Amid his trip with Robach, Holmes filed for divorce from Fiebig after 12 years of marriage. They share 10-year-old daughter Sabine. The former CNN correspondent is also the father of daughter Brianna and son Jaiden from his previous marriage to Amy Ferson.