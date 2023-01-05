Cancel OK
Keeping it private. Andrew Shue is maintaining space between himself and his estranged wife, Amy Robach, amid her relationship scandal with GMA3 cohost T.J. Holmes. 

“[Andrew and his family] are distancing themselves from the situation [with Amy and T.J.],” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, adding that it would be “very surprising” if Shue, 55, ever made a public statement regarding the affair between his estranged wife, 49, and Holmes, 45. 

The coanchors turned heads in November 2022 when photos surfaced that showed the twosome getting cozy on multiple occasions. Amid news of their romance, the pair were put on hiatus from the third hour of Good Morning America as ABC conducts an internal investigation. 

Last month, an insider revealed to Us that the coworker’s connection “blossomed from a close friendship” into something more. “They always had a spark and their work trips away together brought them even closer,” the source shared at the time. “[They] have been trying to keep their relationship a secret until they were ready to announce.”

Shue at the ADAPT Leadership Awards, March 2022.

Following news of the scandal, Shue, who tied the knot with Robach in 2010, removed all traces of the TV reporter from his Instagram account. However, despite the scandal, the insider tells Us that the Wonder Years alum and his family are “doing well, moving forward and staying positive” amid the drama. 

Prior to his relationship with Robach, Shue was married to Jennifer Hageney from 1994 to 2008. They expanded their family with Nate, Aidan and Wyatt before their split. Meanwhile, Robach exchanged vows with Tim McIntosh in 1996 and they welcomed daughters Ava and Analise, born in 2002 and 2006, respectively, ahead of their divorce in 2008.

While neither Shue nor his family has publicly commented on the scandal, the Delaware native’s son Nate shared a rare glimpse at the brood late last week. 

“RIDERS ON THE STORM. ON TO ‘23,” the 26-year-old captioned a December 28 Instagram photo of the family on a getaway to Montana. In the social media upload, the Melrose Place alum was also joined by sons Aiden and Wyatt. 

Before their estrangement, Shue and Robach often offered a glimpse into their home life“We spend money on experiences and not material things. Those things can get forgotten about,” the former 20/20 anchor told Us in 2017. “Seeing a Broadway show with my girls for Christmas instead of getting them clothes turned out to be one of the most meaningful ways to spend my money and time. Memories can’t be broken or returned.”

Shue, meanwhile, shared what kept the blended brood a closely knit unit. At least five nights a week we sit down for dinner together,” he explained to Us at the time. “And we spend one-on-one time with each kid. It really changes the relationship. It doesn’t have to be extravagant, but it’s rewarding.” 
 
Although the Dartmouth college alum has chosen not to comment on the scandal, Holmes’ wife, Marilee Fiebig, broke her silence on Wednesday, January 4, after the Arkansas native filed for divorce on December 29.
“During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter,” Fiebig’s attorney Stephanie Lehman told Us in a statement. “To that end T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible.”

The lawyer continued: “Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.”
Holmes and Fiebig tied the knot in 2010 and welcomed daughter Sabine three years later. The journalist was previously married to Amy Ferson and the duo share daughter Brianna and son Jaiden.

