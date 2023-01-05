Keeping it private. Andrew Shue is maintaining space between himself and his estranged wife, Amy Robach, amid her relationship scandal with GMA3 cohost T.J. Holmes.

“[Andrew and his family] are distancing themselves from the situation [with Amy and T.J.],” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, adding that it would be “very surprising” if Shue, 55, ever made a public statement regarding the affair between his estranged wife, 49, and Holmes, 45.

The coanchors turned heads in November 2022 when photos surfaced that showed the twosome getting cozy on multiple occasions. Amid news of their romance, the pair were put on hiatus from the third hour of Good Morning America as ABC conducts an internal investigation.

Last month, an insider revealed to Us that the coworker’s connection “blossomed from a close friendship” into something more. “They always had a spark and their work trips away together brought them even closer,” the source shared at the time. “[They] have been trying to keep their relationship a secret until they were ready to announce.”

Following news of the scandal, Shue, who tied the knot with Robach in 2010, removed all traces of the TV reporter from his Instagram account. However, despite the scandal, the insider tells Us that the Wonder Years alum and his family are “doing well, moving forward and staying positive” amid the drama.

Prior to his relationship with Robach, Shue was married to Jennifer Hageney from 1994 to 2008. They expanded their family with Nate, Aidan and Wyatt before their split. Meanwhile, Robach exchanged vows with Tim McIntosh in 1996 and they welcomed daughters Ava and Analise, born in 2002 and 2006, respectively, ahead of their divorce in 2008.

While neither Shue nor his family has publicly commented on the scandal, the Delaware native’s son Nate shared a rare glimpse at the brood late last week.

“RIDERS ON THE STORM. ON TO ‘23,” the 26-year-old captioned a December 28 Instagram photo of the family on a getaway to Montana. In the social media upload, the Melrose Place alum was also joined by sons Aiden and Wyatt.