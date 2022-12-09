Quite the irony. One year before the news of their alleged affair broke, T.J. Holmes praised his coanchor Amy Robach‘s marriage to Andrew Shue — and the resurfaced comment is raising eyebrows.

“These are absolutely two of my favorite people on the planet. So, of course, you all know Amy Robach and her husband here Andrew Shue, who is a dear, dear friend as well,” the Arkansas native, 45, said on GMA3 in October 2021 while introducing Robach, 49, and Shue, 55, as they appeared on the talk show to promote their book, Better Together.

Holmes went on to explain the couple got together after both being divorced and having children from previous relationships, noting that the 20/20 reporter had two girls while the actor had three sons. He went on to describe their romance as “a love story like no other.”

The segment was filmed one year before news broke of the morning show hosts’ reported connection. In November, the pair were spotted getting cozy in photos published by the Daily Mail. Neither broadcaster immediately addressed the photos or the status of their relationship or with their current spouses. Robach is still married to Shue and the former CNN correspondent wed Marilee Fiebig in 2010. After rumors swirled, the twosome disabled their respective Instagram accounts and Holmes deactivated his Twitter account.

A source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly in late November that the journalists’ connection “blossomed from a close friendship” and “their work trips away together brought them even closer.”

“They have been trying to keep their relationship a secret until they were ready to announce,” the insider told Us at the time.

Another source shared with Us that several members of the GMA staff “knew that something was happening between Amy and T.J.”

“Amy and T.J. have been arriving to work pretending like everything is normal, they have been carrying on like they would any other day,” the insider said in December. “They were always playful with each other, like two people who were dating. Amy and T.J. didn’t seem like they were trying to keep their relationship secret anymore, everyone around the office could tell there was a spark between them for many months.”

One day after the news broke of the alleged couple, Robach and Holmes returned to work for the third hour of GMA, with both hosts teasing that they were “looking forward to the weekend.” However, ABC announced on Monday, December 5, that reporters were pulled from the talk show amid the ongoing scandal as it continued to be an “internal and external distraction.”