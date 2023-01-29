A pointed message? Andrew Shue’s son Nate has seemingly reacted to the news of his stepmother, Amy Robach, and T.J. Holmes’ GMA3: What You Need to Know departure.

Nate — who the Melrose Place alum, 55, shares with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney, along with sons Aidan and Wyatt —posted a GIF of Jimmy Fallon via his Instagram Story on Saturday, January 28. In the clip, Fallon, 48, gestures with his hands while a caption reads, “Let’s just move on!”

While the 26-year-old did not further explain the reasoning behind his social media upload, it came hours after Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, were officially let go from the third hour of Good Morning America.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” ABC said in a Friday, January 27, statement. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

Two weeks earlier, Us Weekly broke the news that the two broadcasters were “out” at the network following their relationship scandal. (ABC initially pulled the pair from the air one week after the news broke.)

The former CNN anchor and the Michigan native — who joined GMA3 in 2020 alongside cohost Dr. Jennifer Ashton — were first spotted together in a series of PDA pics in November 2022. While the pair did not address the Daily Mail photos at the time, their relationship status quickly made headlines as they were each married to other people. Holmes and Robach married Marilee Fiebig and Shue, respectively, in 2010. The former BET personality eventually filed for divorce from Fiebig, with whom he shares daughter Sabine, last month.

Neither Robach — who shares two daughters with ex-husband Tim McIntosh — nor Shue have addressed the status of their marriage, but a source told Us that they have remained cordial.

“They are trying to still be coparents and be amicable,” the insider exclusively told Us earlier this month. “She is still in her stepchildren’s lives and [is] trying to make it good with the kids and her ex.”

The Wonder Years alum has since deleted his Instagram photos with Robach and has found solace in spending time with his sons.

“RIDERS ON THE STORM. ON TO ’23,” Nate captioned a December 2022 Instagram snap with his father and brothers during a boys’ trip to Montana to ring in the new year.