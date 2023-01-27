Trying to mend fences. Amy Robach and Andrew Shue are focused on their family following her affair with GMA3 coanchor T.J. Holmes.

“They are trying to still be coparents and be amicable,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly about Robach, 49, and Shue, 55, as the drama continues. “She is still in her stepchildren’s lives and [is] trying to make it good with the kids and her ex.”

The estranged couple’s marriage became a topic of conversation after the Michigan native was spotted getting cozy with Holmes, 45, outside of the office on multiple occasions in November 2022. One month after photos of the coworkers made headlines, Holmes filed for divorce from his wife of more than a decade, Marilee Fiebig.

Robach and Shue, who exchanged vows in 2011, have yet to publicly comment on their status amid the aftermath of the scandal. However, the Melrose Place alum removed all traces of Robach from his Instagram feed after she and Holmes raised eyebrows with their relationship.

The former NBC news correspondent and Shue were each other’s second spouses. The Delaware native was married to Jennifer Hageney, with whom he shares sons Nate, Aidan and Wyatt, from 1994 to 2008.

Robach, for her part, tied the knot with Tim McIntosh in 1996. They welcomed daughters Ava and Analise before finalizing their divorce in 2008.

Shue previously gushed about how he and Robach made their blended family work, telling Us in 2017, “At least five nights a week we sit down for dinner together. And we spend one-on-one time with each kid. It really changes the relationship. It doesn’t have to be extravagant, but it’s rewarding.”

The Wonder Years alum has remained tight-lipped about Robach’s affair, instead choosing to cherish quality time with his kids. “RIDERS ON THE STORM. ON TO ‘23,” Shue’s eldest captioned an Instagram photo of the family during a getaway to Montana before the New Year.

Robach and Holmes, meanwhile, have attempted to lay low after being pulled from the morning show amid the controversy. ABC launched an investigation into their relationship as DeMarco Morgan and Rhiannon Ally were tapped to fill in for the anchors.

Earlier this month, Us exclusively confirmed that the pair won’t be returning to GMA together. “Amy and T.J are out, a decision has been made,” the source shared. “The network is negotiating with them on their exit deals and an announcement.”

The coworkers were previously spotted packing on the PDA after traveling to Miami over the holidays. They were photographed grabbing drinks together on Monday, January 23, in New York City amid their ongoing suspension.

According to another insider, Robach and Holmes have bonded even more after their affair was made public. “Amy and T.J. have lost a lot of friends who are coworkers over this,” a source shared with Us earlier this month. “They can’t talk to them or trust them.”

The insider added: “Amy and T.J. are sticking together and putting on a united front. They really only have each other right now.”

With reporting by Andrea Simpson