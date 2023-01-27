Miss Movin’ On — with a little shade? Shakira seemingly weighed in as Gerard Piqué publicly debuted his romance with girlfriend Clara Chia.

“Women don’t cry anymore, women dance merengue,” the “She Wolf” singer, 45, captioned a Thursday, January 26, Instagram post in Spanish, sharing a video of herself grooving to one of her hits.

While Shakira did not further address the meaning of her cryptic caption, her upload came one day after Piqué, 35, hard-launched his romance with the PR student, 23.

The former FC Barcelona athlete — who retired from professional soccer in November 2022 — posted a sweet selfie with Chia on Wednesday, January 25. In the snap, the twosome cuddled in front of the camera as they twinned in coordinating black shirts.

Piqué and the model were first linked in August 2022, just two months after he and Shakira announced their breakup after 12 years together.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the now-exes — who share sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7 — wrote in a June 2022 statement. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy.”

Following the split, the “Hip’s Don’t Lie” songstress has found solace in raising her boys.

“This is really hard to talk about personally, especially as this is the first time I’ve ever addressed this situation in an interview,” Shakira told Elle in a profile published in September 2022. “I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all. … It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation.”

She added at the time: “It’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult. … I’ve tried to conceal the situation in front of my kids. I try to do it and to protect them because that’s my No. 1 mission in life. But then they hear things in school from their friends or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online, and it just affects them, you know?”

The Colombia native has also channeled her heartbreak into her new music. Her latest album, Monotonía, dropped late last year with several references to a breakup. Her January single “BZRP Music Session #53″ also hints at her emotions post-split.

As Shakira has continued to navigate her breakup, she’s been candid about moving on.

“Although our wounds continue to be open in this new year, time has surgeon’s hands,” the former Voice coach wrote via Instagram in Spanish earlier this month. “Even if someone has betrayed us, we have to keep trusting. In the face of contempt, keep valuing yourself. Because there are more good people than bad people. More empathetic people than indolent people. There are fewer who leave and more who stay by our side.”

She concluded: “Our tears are not a waste, they water the soil where the future will be born and make us more human, so in the midst of heartbreak we can continue to love.”