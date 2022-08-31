Plus-one status! Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia’s romance has continued to heat up, even attending a wedding together.

The professional soccer player, 35, and the PR student, 23, were spotted at a pal’s nuptials in Catalonia, Spain, on August 20, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Piqué wore a navy suit as he wrapped his arm around Chia, who donned a rainbow-colored dress.

Piqué and the model were first linked earlier this month after Spanish TV network Telecinco published snaps of the twosome packing on the PDA during a Dani Martín concert in Puigcerdà, Spain.

The FC Barcelona athlete previously dated Shakira for nearly 12 years before they called it quits in June.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the “Hips Don’t Lie” songstress, 45, and Piqué —who share sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7 — wrote in a joint statement to Reuters at the time. “For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy.”

Following the duo’s breakup, a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that the Colombian singer was “heartbroken” that her former partner had moved on so quickly.

“She is happy to have her kids to lean on as this is a tough time for her,” the insider told Us earlier this month of their “messy” custody battle. “She just wants what’s best for the kids and is trying to keep them away from hearing and seeing all the negative things in the news about her.”

The Kosmos founder and Chia, meanwhile, have not publicly addressed their newfound relationship.

Shakira and Piqué began dating in 2011, and though they never tied the knot, they remained committed to their relationship.

“[Gerard is] with me because he wants to be with Shakira the person, not the celebrity,” the Dancing With Myself judge previously told Latina magazine in 2014. “There’s real love, there’s no ulterior motives. And I’m with him because he’s the most amazing man I’ve ever met. We want the same things, we like the same things, we hate the same things. I have never been with someone so passionate in my life.”

She added at the time: “If it weren’t because of my music projects, I would be pregnant already [with a second child] I would love to have eight or nine kids with Gerard — my own futbol team. … When you have a baby, when you feel his love, you feel so at peace with the world. You just want to share the good news and share how happy you feel.”