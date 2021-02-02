Boy mom! Shakira shares two sons with her partner, Gerard Piqué, and has been documenting their family life since becoming a mom in 2013.

The singer and the professional soccer player welcomed their eldest son, Milan, in January of that year, followed by Sasha in January 2015.

The Grammy winner spoke candidly about the difficulties of being a working mom in September 2019. “Sometimes it´s very hard when you can not see your sons for a month or even more,” the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer told Viva magazine at the time. “It is so hard. But we call each other via FaceTime, so we are in constant communication, that helps.”

The Colombia native went on to describe her and the athlete’s parenting styles, explaining, “We don’t have a written deal to share the tasks or anything like that, but we both are very involved in parenting and try to sort it out the best we can. We support each other and we also find a huge help in our families. We don’t know a different way to do it!”

The couple started dating in 2011 and always envisioned having children. In March 2014, the former Voice judge told Latina magazine that she wanted her “own fútbol team” with Piqué.

“If it weren’t because of my music projects, I would be pregnant already,” Shakira said at the time. “I would love to have eight or nine kids with Gerard.”

Becoming a mom helped the songwriter “learn how to focus,” she added, noting that having kids also changed her relationship with her fans.

“When you have a baby, when you feel his love, you feel so at peace with the world. You just want to share the good news and share how happy you feel,” Shakira said. “I have so many people out there that celebrate with me when they know that I’m happy. And they hate it when they know that I’m suffering because someone has hurt me. In a way I feel supported and, in a very strange way, accompanied through life. They express so much love for Milan, so much affection. I can only hope that as he grows up he learns how to give that love back to all of those people that give him so much every day.”

