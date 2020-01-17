Bring your kids to the gym day! Shakira’s sons got involved in her Thursday, January 16, workout in their own special way.

“#momlife,” the singer, 42, captioned a video of herself rocking back and forth with weights while Milan, 6, and Sasha, 4, threw exercise balls at her head.

In September, the Grammy winner got candid about the downsides about being a working mom to her boys. “Sometimes it´s very hard when you cannot see your sons for a month or even more,” the dancer told Viva at the time. “It is so hard. But we call each other via FaceTime, so we are in constant communication, that helps.”

The “Hips Don’t Life” singer and her partner, Gerard Piqué, do their best to “share the tasks” of parenting despite their busy schedules. (Piqué, 32, is a professional soccer player for Barcelona.)

“We don’t have a written deal … or anything like that, but we both are very involved in parenting and try to sort it out the best we can,” Shakira explained to the outlet at the time. “We support each other and we also find a huge help in our families. We don’t know a different way to do it!”

The couple, who started dating in 2011, are planning on adding more babies to their brood. “If it weren’t because of my music projects, I would be pregnant already,” the former Voice judge told Latina magazine in March 2014. “I would love to have eight or nine kids with Gerard — my own fútbol team.”

Shakira’s relationship with her kids has had a huge effect on the way she feels about her fans, she said, adding, “When you have a baby, when you feel his love, you feel so at peace with the world. You just want to share the good news and share how happy you feel. I have so many people out there that celebrate with me when they know that I’m happy. And they hate it when they know that I’m suffering because someone has hurt me. In a way I feel supported and, in a very strange way, accompanied through life. They express so much love for Milan, so much affection. I can only hope that as he grows up he learns how to give that love back to all of those people that give him so much every day.”