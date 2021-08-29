Mama’s boys! Shakira enjoyed a mother-son outing with her two boys on Saturday, August 28

The Colombian singer, 44, shared a snap of the fun via her Instagram, writing, “Guess who I brought to the @wavegarden_official!” In the pic, the “Hips Don’t Lie” crooner held her two sons — Milan, 8, and Sasha, 6 — on her lap as they all grin for the camera.

The trio wore red-and-black wetsuits and enjoyed their time in the water. “Milan is starting to really enjoy this,” the musician captioned another pic with her eldest son. In the snap, the singer held the elementary schooler in her arms, marveling over his surfing attempt.

Set to her “Don’t Wait Up” single, Shakira also shared footage of her run on the Wavegarden wave pool via Instagram Story.

Two months earlier, the “She Wolf” singer shared footage from Sasha’s first surf lesson via Instagram. In June, she posted a pic of the 6-year-old posing with his instructors. Her caption translated to, “Sasha and his friends and teachers, Kai and Hans, after his first surf lesson!”

The “Waka Waka” performer shares Milan and Sasha with her longtime boyfriend, professional soccer player Gerard Piqué.

While the pair rarely post photos of their kids, the 34-year-old athlete shared a selfie with the kids via Instagram earlier this month. “Les Trois Mousquetaires,” he captioned the pic of the three of them wearing matching white T-shirts and similar serious facial expressions.

Shakira previously opened up about the “hard” realities of being a working mom to her boys during an interview with Viva magazine in September 2019.

“Sometimes … you cannot see your sons for a month or even more,” she told the outlet at the time. “It is so hard. But we call each other via FaceTime, so we are in constant communication, that helps.”

She continued, “[Piqué and I] don’t have a written deal to share the tasks or anything like that, but we both are very involved in parenting. … We support each other, and we also find a huge help in our families. We don’t know a different way to do it!”

The Colombia native has been dating the professional athlete since 2011, before welcoming their boys in 2013 and 2015, respectively. She previously joked about expanding their family and making their “own fútbol team,” ahead of son Sasha’s birth.

“If it weren’t because of my music projects, I would be pregnant already,” she told Latina magazine in March 2014. “I would love to have eight or nine kids with Gerard.”