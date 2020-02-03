All eyes were on Shakira at Super Bowl LIV during her halftime show with Jennifer Lopez, but her longtime partner, Gerard Piqué, was not in attendance.

The pro soccer player, 33, was unable to make it to the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday, February 2, because his team, FC Barcelona, had a game against Levante UD at Camp Nou in Spain.

Although Piqué could not travel to the Super Bowl, he still had plenty to celebrate. Barcelona won the match 2-1, and he and Shakira, 43, both happened to celebrate their birthdays on Sunday.

“The best birthday gift has been the support of all my fans and the most amazing and hardworking team an artist could wish for,” the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer wrote via Instagram after her performance. “We Latinos climbed Kilimanjaro and made history tonight and we couldn’t have done it without all of you!”

Shakira and Piqué started dating in 2011, one year after he appeared in the music video for her FIFA World Cup song, “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).” They are the parents of two sons: Milan, 7, and Sasha, 5.

“[Gerard is] with me because he wants to be with Shakira the person, not the celebrity,” the three-time Grammy winner, who previously dated Argentine lawyer Antonio de la Rúa from 2000 to 2010, told Latina magazine in 2014. “There’s real love, there’s no ulterior motives. And I’m with him because he’s the most amazing man I’ve ever met. We want the same things, we like the same things, we hate the same things. I have never been with someone so passionate in my life.”

Shakira coheadlined Sunday night’s halftime show with J. Lo, 50, as they performed hits including “She Wolf,” “Jenny From the Block” and “Let’s Get Loud.” They were joined on stage by special guests Bad Bunny and J Balvin as well as the Hustlers actress’ 11-year-old daughter, Emme.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in the NFL championship game.