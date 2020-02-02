A Super Bowl extravaganza! Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be joined by J Balvin and Bad Bunny during their Super Bowl LIV halftime performance at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday, February 2.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s Best Songs Ahead of the Super Bowl

The “Machika” singer, 34, and the “Mia” artist, 25, will be performing with headliners Lopez, 50, and Shakira, 43, as special guests during the show, Us Weekly can confirm. Bad Bunny is expected to perform his hit song with Cardi B, “I Like It,” alongside Shakira, while Balvin will sing “Que Calor” and “Mi Gente” with Lopez, a source told Billboard.

The reggaeton artists aren’t the only special guests who will hitting the Super Bowl stage. Lopez will also be joined by her 11-year-old daughter, Emme, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, Billboard reported.

Rapper Pitbull is rumored to be performing as well. The Miami native hinted at his participation in the halftime show during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Jennifer Lopez’s Most Iconic Music Video Looks Through the Years

“Am I in the halftime show? I’m involved in a lot of things that have to do with the Super Bowl,” he teased in an interview published on Friday, January 31. “I’ll leave it at that. I plead the fifth that this question might incriminate me.”

While the exact set list for the show remains unknown, fans are in for an epic performance, according to Lopez. The “I’m Real” songstress told Us Weekly and other reporters in September 2019 that she was “so excited that they chose two strong women, but also Latinas.”

“We’re both over the moon and want to bring our brand of what we do, our music, our celebration and our culture to that stage for 15 minutes,” she gushed. “It’s gonna be amazing, it’s gonna be a good time and that’s my goal — to have a good time and to make sure everyone else has a good time.”

Shakira echoed her co-headliner’s sentiments, telling 60 Minutes’ Bill Whitaker that fans will see her “in all my splendor.”

Who Stars Are Rooting for in Super Bowl 2020

Lopez has managed to both prepare for the halftime show and rock multiple red carpets during award season this year. The Bronx native received several accolades and nominations for her role in the critically acclaimed film Hustlers.

“I’m a little sore right now — not gonna lie,” she told Extra at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards in January about juggling both commitments. “Taking it day by day, trying to parcel out my time, flying back and forth from Miami to here on the weekends. Listen, I am not complaining — it’s amazing to have to do that, to have to go to Super Bowl rehearsals, to have to come here for award shows. I’m fine, I’m fine.”

Super Bowl LIV airs on FOX Sunday, February 2, at 6:30 p.m. ET.