Who Stars Are Rooting for in Super Bowl 2020: Chiefs vs 49ers

A little friendly competition! Paul Rudd, Jennifer Garner and more celebrities will find themselves at odds for Super Bowl LIV as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers.

Both teams have diehard famous fans, but Chiefs followers may take the crown for the most excited bunch. The NFL team will appear in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 2, for the first time in 50 years, which has many of their devotees riled up.

Rudd, for one, cheered on the Chiefs during the AFC championship against the Tennessee Titans. He even celebrated their win on the field and in the locker room with the players. “Go Chiefs! Go Chiefs!” the Ant-Man star shouted alongside fellow superfan Eric Stonestreet in a Twitter video posted by the team on January 19.

Brad Pitt, who grew up in Missouri, confirmed that he will be in the Chiefs’ corner too. “There’s no question! Yes, yes, yes,” he told Extra in January after wearing a hat with the team’s logo at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards. “It would have been a problem if it was a Chiefs-Saints game. That would have hurt, yeah!”

As for the 49ers, the NFC champions are not without their celebrity fans. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson showed his support for the team after their win against the Green Bay Packers. “Much respect to the @packers and a huge congrats to my guy @gkittle46 and the entire @49ers squad & organization on this win! Helluva season, men,” he tweeted in January. “One more job left. #PeoplesTightEnd #PeoplesChamp #SBLIV.”

Rob Schneider proved his faith in the 49ers by retweeting Joe Montana’s post in January, which read, “You heard from me first. I GUARANTEE my team will win the SUPER BOWL!!” The comedian added: “If the greatest quarterback who ever lived guarantees the @49ers will win the Super Bowl, then their [sic] gonna win! NINERS.”

