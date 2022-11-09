Family first. Shakira and Gerard Piqué have signed a custody agreement regarding their two children following their split in June, Us Weekly can confirm.

While details of the arrangement are unknown, a source exclusively tells Us, “Shakira and their sons will be moving to Miami.”

The singer, 45, and the soccer player, 35, share two children together: sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7. The twosome, who went their separate ways this summer, were together for 12 years before they ultimately called it quits.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the former couple wrote in a joint statement to Reuters in June. “For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy.”

In August, a second insider exclusively told Us that the duo were figuring out the details of a custody arrangement.

“She just wants what’s best for the kids and is trying to keep them away from hearing and seeing all the negative things in the news about her,” the source shared with Us at the time.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” artist and the Spain native started dating in 2011 but kept their romance relatively low-key. The pair made headlines earlier this year, however, after reports claimed that Shakira caught the professional athlete having an affair. Neither of the exes have addressed the claims directly.

In September, the Colombia native opened up about her split from the defender.

“I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all. It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so, it’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids,” she explained in an interview with Elle at the time. “This is probably the darkest hour of my life. But then I think about all those women around the world who are going through hardship, who are going through a situation as bad as mine or as difficult as mine or worse.

Piqué made headlines earlier this month when he announced his retirement from soccer and revealed that his last game with FC Barcelona would be on Saturday, November 5. “The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven’t said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about me,” the soccer star said in a video posted via Twitter on Thursday, November 3.

“I will pass my love for Barca to my children,” the World Cup champion gushed in the video clip. “Like my family did with me. And you know me, sooner or later, I’ll be back. I’ll see you at Camp Nou. Long live Barca. Always.”