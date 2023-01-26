Soccer star Gerard Piqué has moved on from ex-girlfriend Shakira with Clara Chia.

The twosome were first linked in August 2022 when they were spotted packing on the PDA at a Dani Martín concert in Puigcerdà, Spain, according to photos obtained by Spanish outlet Telecinco.

The “She Wolf” songstress and the retired FC Barcelona athlete had announced their split that June after 12 years together. (The twosome never married despite their decades-long relationship.)

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the former couple — who share sons Milan, born in 2013, and Sasha, born in 2015 — wrote in a joint statement at the time. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy.”

While neither Piqué nor Chia addressed their romantic status at the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Shakira was “heartbroken” over the sudden connection.

“She is happy to have her kids to lean on as this is a tough time for her,” the insider told Us in August 2022. “She just wants what’s best for the kids and is trying to keep them away from hearing and seeing all the negative things in the news about her.”

The now-exes — who settled their “messy” custody battle the following November — have since been candid about moving on.

“This is really hard to talk about personally, especially as this is the first time I’ve ever addressed this situation in an interview,” the Colombia native told Elle in a September 2022 profile. “I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all. … It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation.”

She continued at the time: “It’s been tough not only for me but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult. … I’ve tried to conceal the situation in front of my kids. I try to do it and to protect them because that’s my No. 1 mission in life.”

The former Voice mentor has also seemingly crooned about her heartbreak in a variety of new music singles.

“I’m not coming back here, I don’t want another disappointment / So much that you pretend to be a champion / And when I needed you, you gave your worst version,” the lyrics for her “BZRP Music Session #53″ track, which dropped in January 2023, read. “Sorry, baby, it’s been a while / I should have thrown that cat away / A she-wolf like me ain’t for a rookie.”

The Kosmos founder never publicly addressed the split amid his new romance, which he debuted via Instagram in January 2023. Piqué uploaded a selfie with the model as they cuddled close, both wearing coordinating black shirts.

Scroll below for Piqué’s relationship timeline with Chia: