Singing it like it is? Shakira‘s new song has eyebrows raised after she seemingly threw some major shade at ex Gerard Piqué.

The Colombia native, 45, released “BZRP Music Session #53″ with Argentine DJ Bizarrap on Wednesday, January 11, and it wasn’t long before the verses were dissected for clues. Some fans questioned whether the lyrics alluded to Shakira’s relationship with Piqué, 35 — and his romance with new flame Clara Chia Marti.

“I’m not coming back here, I don’t want another disappointment / So much that you pretend to be a champion / And when I needed you, you gave your worst version,” the lyrics read. “Sorry, baby, it’s been a while / I should have thrown that cat away / A she-wolf like me ain’t for a rookie.”

Elsewhere in the tune, the “Hips Don’t Lie” performer sings that she’s “not coming back” even if someone is “crying or begging” her.

“You thought you’d hurt me, but you made me tougher,” Shakira belts, before ending the track on a hopeful note. “No hard feelings, baby, I wish you the best with my supposed replacement.”

Shakira confirmed last year that she and the retired soccer player had called it quits. The former couple, who share kids Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, started dating in 2011. After more than a decade together, Shakira and Piqué stood by their decision not to tie the knot.

“To tell you the truth marriage scares the s—t out of me. I don’t want him to see me as the wife” Shakira said in a 60 Minutes in January 2020. “I want him to see me as the lover, the girlfriend. I want to keep him on his toes. I want him to think that anything’s possible depending on behavior.”

In June 2022, the pair made headlines after reports surfaced that Shakira caught her then-partner having an affair. They did not address the claims at the time, but the twosome confirmed their breakup that same month.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” they wrote in a joint statement. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we request respect for (our) privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

After announcing their split Piqué was seen kissing Marti, 23, in August 2022. One month later, the Grammy winner opened up about her plans to focus on her sons as she continues to heal.

“It’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids,” she told Elle in September 2022. “Incredibly difficult. … I’ve tried to conceal the situation in front of my kids. I try to do it and to protect them, because that’s my number one mission in life. But then they hear things in school from their friends or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online, and it just affects them, you know?”