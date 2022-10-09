As Shakira navigates her ongoing breakup from Gerard Piqué, the musician has seemingly addressed how she’s coping.

“I never said anything but it hurt. I knew this would happen,” the “Hips Don’t Lie” songstress, 45, wrote in Spanish via Instagram on Saturday, October 8. Alongside her cryptic caption, Shakira included footage of a woman reaching out for an anatomical model of a heart as a man walking by stepped on it. The audio included heartbeat sounds.

While the Colombia native has not further commented on the meaning of the trampled heart or her caption, eagle-eyed social media users have shared their theories in her replies.

“Anyone [notice the] detail in the background? I think that’s her trying to grab the heart before it gets stepped on,” one Instagram follower commented.

Others speculated Shakira penned a new single about her breakup from the soccer star, 35. “How much about dedicating songs to that man? 🤷🏻 ♀️He doesn’t deserve it,” another social media user replied. “Better turn the page and line the talent towards topics of overcoming, hope, faith and resilience!”

The “She Wolf” artist and the FC Barcelona athlete announced their separation in June after 12 years together.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the now-exes — who share sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7 — wrote in a joint statement at the time. “For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy.”

Shakira, for her part, has since been candid about dealing with her breakup.

“This is really hard to talk about personally, especially as this is the first time I’ve ever addressed this situation in an interview,” the former Voice mentor told Elle in an interview published last month. “I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all. … It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation.”

She added at the time: “It’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult. … I’ve tried to conceal the situation in front of my kids. I try to do it and to protect them, because that’s my number one mission in life. But then they hear things in school from their friends or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online, and it just affects them, you know?”

The Kosmos founder, for his part, has not publicly addressed the former couple’s breakup but has since been linked to Clara Chia.