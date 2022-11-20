Shakira Shares Rare Photo of Son After Seeing Ex Gerard Pique

Celebrating his victory. Shakira shared a selfie with son Milan, 9, after his baseball game, after she crossed paths with ex Gerard Piqué on the sidelines.

“Congratulations to Milan and their team for this great tournament,” the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer, 45, wrote via Instagram in Spanish on Saturday, November 19. “Mommy is so proud of you for your perseverance and dedication! Bravo runners-up of the Catalonia Under10 Cup!”

Shakira and the athlete, 35, were both in attendance at the baseball game in Barcelona. The Grammy Award winner wore a green shirt and hat with a white Balenciaga handbag and matching joggers. Piqué wore a blue sweater and jeans to the big game, which he attended alongside his parents, Joan Piqué and Monserrat Bernabeu. Their younger son, Sasha, 7, was also in attendance and was spotted giving his big brother a big hug after the match.

Shakira and Gerard announced their split in June after 12 years together.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” they wrote in a joint statement to Reuters at the time. “For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy.”

The “Whenever, Wherever” artist and the soccer player started dating in 2011 but kept their romance relatively low-key. The pair made headlines earlier this year, however, after reports claimed that Shakira caught the professional athlete having an affair. Neither of the exes have directly addressed the claims.

In August, an insider exclusively revealed to Us that the duo were figuring out the details of a custody arrangement.

“She just wants what’s best for the kids and is trying to keep them away from hearing and seeing all the negative things in the news about her,” the source shared with Us at the time.

A second source confirmed earlier this month that the two finally figured out a custody agreement. While details are being kept private, the insider exclusively told Us, “Shakira and their sons will be moving to Miami.”

The Colombia native opened up about her split from the defender in a September interview.

“I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all. It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so, it’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids,” she explained to Elle at the time. “This is probably the darkest hour of my life. But then I think about all those women around the world who are going through hardship, who are going through a situation as bad as mine or as difficult as mine or worse.”

Gerard, meanwhile, is also making headlines due to his retirement. He announced that he’d hang up his cleats earlier this month — just two days before his final game.

“The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven’t said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about me,” the soccer star said in a video posted via Twitter on November 3.

“I will pass my love for Barca to my children,” the World Cup champion said in the video clip. “Like my family did with me. And you know me, sooner or later, I’ll be back.”