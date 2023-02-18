Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Hold Hands in Mexico After Their ‘GMA3’ Exit

A winter getaway. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes left chilly New York City to soak up the sun in Mexico, new photos reveal.

The pair were photographed holding hands and putting their arms around each other’s waists as they explored Puerto Vallarta on Wednesday, February 15. The pictures, obtained by TMZ, show Robach, 50, in denim shorts and a black bra top while Holmes, 45, wore ripped jeans and a white T-shirt. Both rocked flip flops as they embraced the warm climate.

The vacation comes amid Holmes and Robach’s exit from GMA3. ABC confirmed on January 27 that the duo will not return to the daytime show after news of their relationship made headlines in November 2022. “After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the network announced in a statement. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that the cohosts were “out” at the morning show two weeks prior to the official announcement. “The network is negotiating with them on their exit deals and an announcement,” an insider told Us on January 13.

Both the University of Georgia alum and the Arkansas native were paid after being axed from the third hour of Good Morning America. However, a source exclusively told Us earlier this month that Robach was given “a better severance package” due to her history with the network.

“She had been at ABC longer and had a bigger contract. She also had other hosting duties on GMA3 and 20/20,” the insider explained. “They got paid what they would have been owed for the remainder of their contracts.”

Both Robach and the former BET personality received “a little more” in addition to what was in their contract “to keep the peace, so to speak,” the source added.

At the time their relationship was revealed, both were publicly married to other people. Holmes has since filed for divorce from wife Marilee Fiebig, whom he wed in 2010. The twosome share daughter Sabine, 10.

Robach, for her part, has not commented on the status of her marriage to Andrew Shue, who she married in 2010. “They are trying to still be coparents and be amicable,” an insider told Us of the estranged couple earlier this month. “She is still in her stepchildren’s lives and [is] trying to make it good with the kids and her ex.”

Prior to their marriage, Shue was wed to Jennifer Hageney, with whom he shares sons Nate, Aidan and Wyatt, from 1994 to 2008. Robach, for her part, married Tim McIntosh in 1996. They welcomed daughters Ava and Analise before finalizing their divorce in 2008.