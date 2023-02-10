On a different level? Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were offered different severance deals upon their official exits from ABC’s GMA3.

Robach, 50, and the Arkansas native, 45, were both paid after being axed from the third hour of the morning show. However, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that Robach was given “a better severance package” due to her history with the network.

“She had been at ABC longer and had a bigger contract. She also had other hosting duties on GMA3 and 20/20,” the insider says. “They got paid what they would have been owed for the remainder of their contracts.”

Both Robach and the former BET personality received “a little more” in addition to what was in their contract “to keep the peace, so to speak,” the source explains.

Us broke the news in January that the reporters — who were romantically linked in November 2022 despite both being married to other people at the time — were not returning to GMA3 after ABC’s internal investigation. The network formally addressed their decision weeks later.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” read a January 27 statement. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

The twosome were spotted getting cozy outside of the office on multiple occasions before the new year. Holmes has since filed for divorce from wife of 10 years Marilee Fiebig, while Robach has remained tight-lipped about the status of her marriage to Andrew Shue. The estranged couple tied the knot in 2010.

As the former NBC anchor’s relationship with Holmes continued to raise eyebrows, Us confirmed that this wasn’t his first workplace affair. He previously cheated on Fiebig with GMA producer Natasha Singh. In December 2022, a second source revealed that Holmes had “inappropriate moments” with several ABC coworkers — which Robach knew about at the time.

According to the first insider, Holmes’ past indiscretions were a factor in determining his severance package. “T.J.’s had other infidelities and she hasn’t, but the network didn’t hold it against her,” the source says.

The former CNN correspondent, meanwhile, is “standing by Amy” after their departures from the daytime news program. “During the investigation, he never admitted to other affairs and never talked about other women. He just did not admit to having any affairs,” the insider tells Us.

Amid the drama, Robach and Holmes have not publicly addressed their romance. Last month, however, they were spotted packing on the PDA in Los Angeles hours after ABC officially announced their exits. In photos posted by the Daily Mail, Robach wrapped her legs around Holmes’ waist as he lifted her into the air.