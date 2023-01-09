No turning back. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have no intention of hiding their relationship after their affair was uncovered late last year.

“It’s not a fling and they are seriously in love,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “And they will be fully open about their relationship now.”

After their romance was outed in November 2022 when photos surfaced of Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, (who are married to other people) canoodling, the GMA3 anchors finished out the week hosting the ABC show before they were pulled from the air. However, they haven’t slowed down their relationship.

“Amy has no regrets,” the insider adds. “She wants to keep her job, but even if she loses it, she’s in love.”

The network is conducting an internal review to determine when the affair started and “if it was distracting to the staff,” another source told Us last month. “ABC is putting resources in so there are no surprises and they have all the information they can before deciding how to proceed,” the insider explained.

Holmes and Robach have continued to spend time together amid their GMA3 hiatus. They were spotted packing on the PDA in Miami last month as Holmes officially filed for divorce from wife Marilee Fiebig. They returned to New York City together before New Year’s, and Robach was photographed leaving Holmes’ apartment on Wednesday, January 4.

Fiebig and Holmes married in 2010 following the Arkansas native’s divorce from Amy Ferson. Holmes shares daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with Ferson, and he and his estranged wife share daughter Sabine.

Meanwhile, Robach has been married to Andrew Shue since 2010. The estranged married couple are stepparents to each other’s children; Robach shares daughters Ava and Analise with ex-husband Tim McIntosh while Shue, 55, shares sons Nate, Aidan and Wyatt with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney.

Shue has not publicly spoken out about the divorce. He and his sons “are distancing themselves from the situation,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month, adding that it would be “very surprising” if the Melrose Place alum ever made a public statement regarding the affair.

Fiebig, meanwhile, broke her silence with a statement from her divorce lawyer on Wednesday.

“During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter,” Fiebig’s attorney Stephanie Lehman told Us at the time. “To that end T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible.”

The lawyer continued: “Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.”

With reporting by Andrea Simpson