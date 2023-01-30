Business as usual. GMA3: What You Need to Know returned for the first time since Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes officially exited the morning show — and there was no mention of the former cohosts.

After a brief rundown of the news stories that would follow on the Monday, January 30, episode, a voiceover introduced the show with the line, “Now from Times Square, here’s what you need to know.”

The prerecorded intro previously said the hour would be hosted by Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, even though they have been absent from the news desk since early December 2022. The new intro didn’t include the names of the current hosts, DeMarco Morgan, Rhiannon Ally and Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

“Hi, good afternoon, everyone, and happy Monday to you,” Morgan, 44, began after the intro ended. “Somebody’s Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl.”

Ally, 42, then quipped, “Who, me? It’s a good day to be a Chiefs fan.” The Missouri native added that the team’s win was “extra special” because it coincided with her son’s 9th birthday. “He was very excited,” she told Morgan and Ashton, 53.

After more small talk about the Super Bowl, the trio then moved on to a more serious discussion about whether teens should be using social media.

ABC confirmed on Friday, January 27, that Robach and Holmes will not return to GMA3 after news of their relationship broke in November 2022. “After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the network told Variety in a statement. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

Two weeks earlier, Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that the cohosts were “out” at the morning show. “The network is negotiating with them on their exit deals and an announcement,” an insider told Us on January 13.

Robach and Holmes’ romance first made headlines in November 2022 when the duo were spotted getting cozy outside the studio. At the time, both were publicly married to other people. Holmes has since filed for divorce from wife Marilee Fiebig, whom he we in 2010. The twosome share daughter Sabine, 10.

Robach, for her part, has not commented on the status of her marriage to Andrew Shue. The Georgia native and the Melrose Place alum, 55, tied the knot in 2010. “They are trying to still be coparents and be amicable,” an insider told Us of the estranged couple earlier this month. “She is still in her stepchildren’s lives and [is] trying to make it good with the kids and her ex.”

The former 20/20 cohost and Shue were each other’s second spouses. Shue was married to Jennifer Hageney, with whom he shares sons Nate, Aidan and Wyatt, from 1994 to 2008. Robach, for her part, wed Tim McIntosh in 1996. They welcomed daughters Ava and Analise before finalizing their divorce in 2008.

After ABC announced Robach and Holmes’ exit, the pair were spotted packing on the PDA in Los Angeles in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. The couple were seen holding hands and hugging, and at one point, Robach wrapped her legs around Holmes as he picked her up off the ground.