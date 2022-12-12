A new time slot! Rhiannon Ally is one of the latest additions filling in on GMA3 following the reported romance between coanchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach.

“Had a great day at work today filling in on @abcgma3 with @demarcomorgan 💖,” the journalist, 42, shared via Instagram in a photo alongside DeMarco Morgan on Monday, December 12.

Morgan, 44, made his first appearance on the Friday, December 9, broadcast alongside Stephanie Ramos and Dr. Jennifer Ashton — who has worked with Robach and Holmes on the third hour of Good Morning America since March 2020.

The plethora of new hosts come after Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, were pulled from the ABC broadcast after making headlines in November when the Daily Mail shared photos of the twosome looking cozy. The reporters have not addressed the snaps or their alleged relationship. Robach is married to actor Andrew Shue, while Holmes is married to Marilee Fiebig.

One day after the scandal broke, the former CNN correspondent and the 20/20 coanchor returned to GMA3 as if nothing had happened.

“Amy and T.J. have been arriving to work pretending like everything is normal, they have been carrying on like they would any other day,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “The GMA staff, for the most part, all knew that something was happening between Amy and T.J., they were always playful with each other, like two people who were dating. Amy and T.J. didn’t seem like they were trying to keep their relationship secret anymore, everyone around the office could tell there was a spark between them for many months.”

Executives of the network made the ultimate decision to pull the Michigan native and the Arkansas native from the morning show in early December, citing their relationship as an “internal and external distraction.” ABC has not addressed when or if the original anchors will return to the program.

Ally, for her part, began her journalism career in the Midwest as a morning anchor and won an Emmy for her work in local news. The Missouri native joined ABC News in December 2021 as a freelance correspondent and substitute anchor. In August, the network announced that Ally was named coanchor for ABC World News Now and America This Morning.

The Mommy, Please Don’t Go to Work! author made her first appearance on Good Morning America in November. “My first time in studio for @goodmorningamerica,” Ally wrote via Instagram at the time. “Thank you @robinrobertsgma @michaelstrahan for the warm welcome! And no one makes me smile more than my dear friend @samchampion.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about the newest GMA3 team member: