Just the beginning? T.J. Holmes cheated on wife Marilee Fiebig with Good Morning America producer Natasha Singh, multiple sources exclusively told Us Weekly.

According to the insider, Holmes, 45, has had “inappropriate moments” with several of his ABC coworkers. His affair with Singh, 30, took place before his romance with GMA3 coanchor Amy Robach — which the former NBC correspondent, 49, knew was going on at the time.

“Amy is unlikely to care or be surprised by any more kiss-and-tells that come to light,” the source adds, alleging that Robach helped Holmes “cover up an indiscretion” in the past.

The claims come as the Arkansas native continues to make headlines after he was spotted getting cozy with Robach outside the workplace. Holmes, who deleted his social media amid the drama, has been married to Fiebig since 2010. The ABC anchor, who shares daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with ex-wife Amy Ferson, expanded his family with Fiebig when their daughter Sadine was born in 2013.

Holmes previously offered a glimpse at his marriage when he reflected on Fiebig staying with him despite his “best efforts.”

“That’s not hyperbole. I’m not being dramatic. I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine ass out the doooooooor,” he wrote via Facebook in 2020. “But instead, with her built-in black woman superpower, she showed a grace and patience that’s incomprehensible.”

He continued: “Asking her for another 10 years would be asking too much. Another 10 months? That may even be a stretch. If she gave me another 10 weeks, I should consider myself lucky. If she puts up with me another 10 days, I’d be grateful.”

At the time, Holmes praised the attorney for staying by his side, adding, “But if she would even spare another 10 minutes of her time for me today, I should consider myself blessed. This is MARILEE FIEBIG HOLMES, y’all. And I, T. J. Holmes, do solemnly swear … that I …. was HER #decadechallenge.”

After his outings with Robach became a topic of discussion, a second source revealed that the duo “have been trying to keep their relationship a secret” until they were ready to go public. “They always had a spark and their work trips away together brought them even closer,” the insider explained, noting that their relationship “blossomed from a close friendship.”

Holmes and Robach, who initially returned to work on Friday, December 2, were temporarily replaced by Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez. According to Variety, ABC News wanted to “do what’s best for the organization” as the morning show continued to make headlines. The swap went into effect on Monday, December 5.

Us Weekly has reached out to reps for Holmes, Singh, Robach and ABC for comment.