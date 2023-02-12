Shaking it off. Amy Robach celebrated a milestone moment on what would have been an important day for her and estranged husband Andrew Shue, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The former GMA3 coanchor, 50, threw herself a birthday party on Monday, February 6, the insider tells Us. The bash was seemingly held on the same day as her 13th wedding anniversary with Shue, 55.

“It was a birthday party with close friends. It was a low key get-together and no one really knew about it,” the source shares, noting that T.J. Holmes — who has been romantically linked to Robach since November 2022 — was seen “buying a ring” for the Better Together coauthor’s big day.

Robach and Holmes, 45, first turned heads last fall when photos surfaced that showed the twosome getting cozy on multiple occasions — despite being married to other people.

Less than one week after the scandal broke, the former CNN personality and Michigan native — who joined the third hour of Good Morning America in 2020 alongside Dr. Jennifer Ashton — were pulled from the air. Us exclusively confirmed last month that the duo — who have continued dating — were officially “out” at the network. ABC publicly revealed the news last week.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” read a January 27 statement from ABC News. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

In December 2022, a source exclusively told Us that the lovebird’s connection “blossomed from a close friendship” into something more over time. “They always had a spark and their work trips away together brought them even closer,” the insider shared. “[They] have been trying to keep their relationship a secret until they were ready to announce.”

Shue, meanwhile, has not publicly commented on Robach’s affair but has removed all traces of Robach from his Instagram account.

The exes — who tied the knot in 2011 — are still trying to “be coparents and be amicable” while focusing on their family, another insider told Us last month.

The former NBC news correspondent and Wonder Years alum were each other’s second spouses. The Delaware native was married to first wife Jennifer Hageney, with whom he shares sons Nate, Aidan and Wyatt, from 1994 to 2008.

Robach, for her part, tied the knot with Tim McIntosh in 1996. They welcomed daughters Ava and Analise before finalizing their divorce in 2008.

Shue previously gushed about how he and Robach made their blended brood work. “At least five nights a week we sit down for dinner together,” he told Us in 2017. “And we spend one-on-one time with each kid. It really changes the relationship. It doesn’t have to be extravagant, but it’s rewarding.”

Holmes, for his part, filed for divorce from Marilee Fiebig — with whom he shares 10-year-old daughter Sabine — in December 2022 after 12 years of marriage. (The Arkansas native also coparents two older children with ex-wife Amy Ferson.)

“During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her daughter,” Fiebig’s attorney, Stephanie Lehman, told Us in a statement last month. “To that end T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible.”

Her statement continued: “Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.”