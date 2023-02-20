Turning up the heat. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were spotted kissing while they soaked up the sun in Mexico weeks after leaving GMA3.

Robach, 50, was seen kissing Holmes, 45, while they enjoyed some time at a pool in Puerto Vallarta, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail on Saturday, February 18.

Holmes wore multicolored board shorts while Robach donned a black string bikini with gold accents. The Arkansas native smiled from his chair with a beer in hand as he watched Robach spray herself with sunscreen. Both of the news anchors were grinning from ear-to-ear as they enjoyed their time off.

Prior to the newest PDA pics, the duo were spotted holding hands as they explored Mexico. They were photographed putting their arms around each other’s waists as they toured Puerto Vallarta on Wednesday, February 15.

Their Mexican getaway comes weeks after Holmes and Robach’s exit from ABC. “Amy and T.J are out, a decision has been made,” a source exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly on January 13. “The network is negotiating with them on their exit deals and an announcement.”

The network confirmed on January 27 that the duo will not return to the daytime show after news of their relationship made headlines in November 2022. “After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the network announced in a statement. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

They were spotted kissing in Los Angeles hours after the announcement was made.

A source exclusively told Us earlier this month that Robach was given “a better severance package” due to her history with the network.

“She had been at ABC longer and had a bigger contract. She also had other hosting duties on GMA3 and 20/20,” the insider explained. “They got paid what they would have been owed for the remainder of their contracts.”

The coanchors were originally pulled from the show one week after photos emerged of the pair getting cozy throughout November 2022 — despite being married to their respective partners.

Robach and Holmes’ relationship heated up amid their hiatus from the network. On December 26, 2022, Robach and Holmes were photographed cozying up together at the Atlanta airport. Days later, Holmes officially filed for divorce from now-estranged wife Marilee Fiebig, Us confirmed at the time.

Three years after he split from ex-wife Amy Ferson, with whom he shares daughter Brianna, 28, and son Jaiden, Holmes married Fiebig. They welcomed daughter Sabine in January 2013.

Robach, for her part, married Andrew Shue in 2010, two years after she split from first husband Tim McIntosh, with whom she shares daughters Ava, 19, and Analise, 16. The 20/20 coanchor also became a stepmother to the Melrose Place alum’s kids — Nate, Aidan and Wyatt — from his previous marriage to Jennifer Hageney.

Robach and Shue, 55, are “not on the best terms” right now.

“He wants nothing to do with her leaving GMA and her being with T.J.,” a source exclusively told Us on Valentine’s Day. “He’s taking it hard because the whole thing has been so messy.”

Despite the tension, Robach continues to focus on her future. “Amy found love and now she has to find a new job and she’s OK with it,” the source concludes. “She is fine with their love being out there. Some think they might even have more job opportunities together because they are being so open.”