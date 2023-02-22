PDA While on Vacay! Bikini-Clad Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Kiss

Making out in Mexico. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were spotted packing on the PDA while on vacation.

Robach, 50, and Holmes, 45, were spotted arm-in-arm while taking a romantic stroll in Puerto Vallarta, in photos obtained by Page Six on Tuesday, February 21. The snaps show the two enjoying themselves at bar. The duo wore color-coordinated white outfits, with Holmes donning a matching shirt and shorts and Robach wearing a romper, as they enjoyed beers and held hands at a bar. She paused to kiss her former Good Morning America coanchor a few times at the restaurant.

The twosome also hit the beach, kissing while the soaked up the sun on the sand. Robach wore a black string bikini while Holmes showed his black board shorts.

The former ABC personalities been on vacation for the last week. They were sighted holding hands and wrapping their arms around each other on Wednesday, February 15, before they smooched by the pool on Saturday, February 18.

Robach and Holmes’ outing comes weeks after they were released from their contracts at GMA3 following their scandal. Holmes and Robach first made headlines when they were spotted getting cozy outside of the office in late November 2022 despite their separate marriages. They finished out the week at the show before they were put on a hiatus.

“T.J. and Amy are not on camera currently because ABC wants to make sure it’s able to do a full review of their relationship before bringing them back on air,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December. “ABC is putting resources in so there are no surprises and they have all the information they can before deciding how to proceed.”

In January, it became clear that their departures would be permanent. “Amy and T.J are out, a decision has been made,” a source exclusively told Us on January 13. “The network is negotiating with them on their exit deals and an announcement.”

ABC confirmed that both Robach and Holmes were out on January 27. “After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the network said in a statement at the time. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

Hours after their exit was announced, Robach and Holmes were photographed holding hands and hugging in Los Angeles. Robach even wrapped her legs around her former cohost as he picked her up off the ground. The two were beaming with huge smiles and were reportedly spotted smooching as well.

At the time their affair first made headlines, the duo were both publicly married to other people. However, the Arkansas native has since filed for divorce from Marilee Fiebig after more than a decade of marriage. They share 10-year-old daughter Sabine. The former CNN correspondent is also the father of daughter Brianna and son Jaiden from his previous marriage to Amy Ferson.

The former NBC News correspondent, for her part, has remained tight-lipped about the status of her marriage to actor Andrew Shue. The estranged couple tied the knot in 2010 and are stepparents to each other’s children; Robach shares daughters Ava and Analise with ex-husband Tim McIntosh while Shue, 55, shares sons Nate, Aidan and Wyatt with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney.