T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Have 'Talked About' Engagement, Moving In

Ready for something more? T.J. Holmes and former GMA3 coanchor Amy Robach have considered their “next steps” as a couple, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Holmes, 45, and the former ABC News correspondent, 50, have “talked about” what their future together entails and have even discussed “moving in together and getting engaged,” per the insider.

The major milestones might come sooner than later for the twosome. “Friends feel they will get engaged soon because they were friends a long time before they became lovers,” the source tells Us. “They have a strong bond.”

The Arkansas native and Robach raised eyebrows in November 2022 when they were caught getting cozy outside of the office. At the time, Holmes was married to Marilee Fiebig, but he has since filed for divorce. Robach, for her part, tied the knot with Andrew Shue in 2010.

After their affair made headlines, the journalists were pulled from ABC airwaves amid an internal investigation. Us exclusively confirmed in January that the duo were “out” and negotiating their exit deals before the network officially announced its decision.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” read a statement in January. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

While Robach has yet to publicly discuss her status with Shue, 56, she has been spotted packing on the PDA with Holmes on multiple occasions since their ABC exits. According to the first source, the Michigan native “sees a future” with Holmes.

“Amy hasn’t felt this strong for someone in a long time. It’s serious for her,” the insider tells Us. “She would marry him. They want to give it time though. … She is genuinely happy with T.J.”

The former colleagues have weighed the option of marriage but don’t want to rush their next chapter. “T.J. still needs to finalize his divorce,” the source points out, predicting that the pair will wait to get engaged.

The broadcasters have jetted off on several vacations together and reportedly attended their first event as a couple in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 5. Shue, meanwhile, has been enjoying quality time with his sons — Nate, Aidan and Wyatt, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney — amid the drama. (Robach shares daughters Ava and Analise with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.)

Holmes, for his part, is the father of three children: daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with ex-wife Amy Ferson and daughter Sabine with Fiebig. In February, the former CNN correspondent was spotted holding hands with Sabine at JFK Airport in New York City after his romantic trip to Mexico with Robach.