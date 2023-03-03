They’ve got a fan in him! Billy Bush is looking forward to T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach‘s comeback — and he already has some potential project ideas for them.

“I think they should work together. I think they do a great job,” Bush, 51, told TMZ on Thursday, March 3, before pitching a possible podcast or “another show” together. “They’ve got something that works.”

The radio host also addressed his own controversial past on screen. “No. I’m going to be me and do what I do,” he said in response to a question about whether he learned anything after being caught on a hot mic.

Bush previously made headlines when his infamous Access Hollywood tape with Donald Trump resurfaced during the 2016 presidential election. In the footage from 2005, Bush, and Trump, 76, were heard having a lewd conversation where the Apprentice alum bragged about groping women without their consent.

The TV host ultimately lost his gig on the Today show. He has since returned to TV as an anchor on Extra.

Holmes, 45, and Robach, 50, who worked together on ABC’s GMA3, were suspended from the network in December 2022 after photos surfaced of them getting cozy outside of the office. The couple, who were both married to other people at the time, were benched from their talk show gig one month after the photos made headlines.

“T.J. and Amy are not on camera currently because ABC wants to make sure it’s able to do a full review of their relationship before bringing them back on air,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that same month. “ABC is putting resources in so there are no surprises and they have all the information they can before deciding how to proceed.”

Amid the drama, Holmes’ estranged wife Marilee Fiebig spoke out after he filed for divorce.

“During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter,” her attorney Stephanie Lehman told Us in a statement in January. “To that end T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible.”

The lawyer continued: “Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.”

Robach, for her part, remained tight-lipped about the status of her marriage to Andrew Shue. The duo, who have been married since 2010, were seen sharing a tense conversation in New York during the Michigan native’s suspension from work.

In January, Us broke the news that the coanchors were officially axed from ABC following their affair scandal. Weeks later, the network issued a statement about Holmes and Robach’s departure.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” ABC said in a January 27 statement. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

Since their exit, a second source revealed to Us that Robach is excited to see what comes next for her. “Amy found love and now she has to find a new job and she’s OK with it,” the insider shared last month. “She is fine with their love being out there. Some think they might even have more job opportunities together because they are being so open.”