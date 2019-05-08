Back on TV! Billy Bush will anchor a new iteration of Extra titled Extra Extra when the entertainment show moves to Fox in the fall, Us Weekly confirms.

The hosting gig will be the 47-year-old’s first since NBC fired him from the Today show in October 2016 over his involvement in the now-infamous Access Hollywood tape with Donald Trump. In the 2005 audio, which surfaced during the 2016 presidential election, Bush and the former Apprentice host engaged in a lewd conversation about women, with the latter bragging about grabbing “them by the p–sy.” A month later, Trump, now 72, was elected president when he defeated his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.

Bush broke his silence on the scandal in a May 2017 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “When you have a big, traumatic event, you go through stages, and it led to acceptance and understanding,” he said. “And then I found myself in a place of soul searching. And I developed a commitment to become a better, fuller man.”

In the wake of the fallout, the TV host and his wife of nearly 20 years, Sydney Davis, announced in September 2017 that they had separated. She filed for divorce the following July, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The estranged couple share three daughters: Josie, Mary and Lillie.

Us exclusively revealed in December 2017 that Bush had been “pitching a news or news talk show for the morning, starring himself” to various TV networks. However, a source said at the time, “No one is biting or picking it up. He’s still not someone networks want to touch and comes with too much baggage.”

Extra Extra premieres on Fox Monday, September 9.

