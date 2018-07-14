It’s official. Billy Bush’s estranged wife, Sydney Davis, filed for divorce on Friday, July 13, after 20 years of marriage, according to online records from the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

TMZ, which was first to break the news, reported that Davis cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the filing. She has reportedly requested joint legal and primary physical custody of the estranged couple’s youngest daughters, Mary, 17, and Lillie, 13. (The parents also share 19-year-old daughter Josie, who is considered an adult by the court.) Additionally, Davis has requested spousal support, according to the website.

Us Weekly has reached out to Bush’s rep for comment.

The divorce filing comes nearly 10 months after Bush, 46, and Davis announced their separation. “After almost 20 years of marriage, they have separated for the moment to evaluate their life together,” a rep for the former Today show cohost said in a statement to Us on September 19. “They love each other and their children deeply and are committed to a bright future.”

The split came nearly a year after Bush came under fire for his involvement in the now-infamous Access Hollywood tape, in which President Donald Trump bragged to him about groping women.

“I’m automatically attracted to beautiful [women]. I just start kissing them,” Trump, 72, said in the 2005 recording, which was released by The Washington Post in October 2016. “It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the p–sy. You can do anything!”

The former Access Hollywood cohost was fired from Today in the wake of the scandal. The real estate mogul, who brushed off the lewd conversation as “locker-room talk,” was elected president a month after the tape’s release.

“I am not grateful for the moment,” Bush told The Hollywood Reporter in May 2017. “But I’m grateful for what I’ve gotten out of it. I’m grateful that it hit me all the way to my core.”

