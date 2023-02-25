Daddy’s girl! T.J. Holmes was spotted holding hands with daughter Sabine after his PDA-filled getaway with Amy Robach.

Holmes, 45, was photographed with his 10-year-old daughter at New York City’s JFK airport in sweet pictures published on Saturday, February 25. The images, which were taken on Thursday, February 23, show the father-daughter duo carrying luggage while walking through the terminal. The former Good Morning America anchor, who shares Sabine with estranged wife Marilee Fiebig, touched down in New York after a weeklong trip to Mexico with his former GMA3 colleague, 50. (Holmes is also father to daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with ex-wife Amy Ferson.)

Holmes and Robach’s romance has only heated up since the pair first made headlines for their relationship in November 2022.

At the time, the duo — who began cohosting the third hour of Good Morning America together in 2020 — were caught cozying up to multiple times throughout the month, despite the fact that they were each married to different people. Robach has been married to actor Andrew Shue since 2010; Us broke the news that Holmes filed for divorce from Fiebig after 12 years of marriage one month after the photographs were published.

Weeks later, Fiebig broke her silence about the scandal via her lawyer, slamming her ex’s “lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity” toward her and their daughter.

“During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter,” her attorney Stephanie Lehman told Us in a statement in January. “To that end T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible.”

The lawyer continued: “Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.”

Despite the public and personal consequences — Us broke the news last month that the ABC personalities were axed from the network amid the drama — Holmes and Robach have continued to enjoy their time together all over the world.

The news anchors spent time together in Mexico last week, where they frequently packed on the PDA. The couple were photographed kissing and getting handsy while on their warm-weather getaway. Photos published Friday, February 24, show Holmes grabbing Robach’s butt.

Since news of their relationship broke late last year, the pair have also been seen in Miami, Atlanta, Los Angeles and more.

Earlier this month, Holmes was spotted “buying a ring” for Robach in honor of her 50th birthday, a source exclusively told Us. She seemingly held her birthday party on February 6 — both her birthday and her anniversary with her estranged husband.

“It was a birthday party with close friends. It was a low key get-together and no one really knew about it,” the insider exclusively told Us.

Two weeks later, the Melrose Place alum’s children — he shares three sons with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney — celebrated Shue’s 56th birthday via Instagram. Robach, for her part, is mom of daughters Ava and Annaliese with ex-husband Tim McIntosh. She and Shue blended their families when tying the knot in 2010.

Amid her romance with Holmes, she and Shue are trying to “be coparents and be amicable,” a source exclusively told Us in December 2022.