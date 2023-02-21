His special day. Andrew Shue‘s sons honored their father with individual birthday tributes amid Amy Robach‘s public drama with T.J. Holmes.

The actor’s sons Nate and Wyatt took to Instagram on Monday, February 20, to share photos of their father for his 56th birthday. Shue, who shares his kids with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney, is also a dad of son Aidan. Shue’s children included his initials and the number 56 in each of their snaps.

The sweet uploads come as the Melrose Place alum has continued to keep a low profile on social media. In November 2022, Shue’s personal life made headlines when his estranged wife, 50, was spotted getting cozy with Holmes, 45, outside of the office on multiple occasions.

One month after the photos surfaced, the Arkansas native filed for divorce from his wife of more than a decade, Marilee Fiebig. Shue, for his part, removed all traces of Robach from his Instagram account and has yet to publicly comment on the scandal.

Robach and Shue, who have been married since 2010, were later spotted sharing a tense conversation in New York amid an investigation into her relationship with Holmes.

Us Weekly broke the news in January that the GMA3 coanchors were officially axed from ABC. Weeks later, the network issued a statement about the former costars’ departure.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” ABC said in a January 27 statement. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

At the time, a source exclusively told Us that Robach and Shue were trying to make an effort to coparent their blended family amid the controversy.

“She is still in her stepchildren’s lives and [is] trying to make it good with the kids and her ex,” an insider shared at the time about the journalist, who shares daughters Ava and Analise with Tim McIntosh.

Meanwhile, the Delaware native’s eldest seemingly threw shade at Robach and Holmes’ GMA3 drama. Shortly after news of their departure made headlines, Nate shared a GIF of Jimmy Fallon via his Instagram Story. In the clip, Fallon, 48, gestures with his hands while a caption reads, “Let’s just move on!”

Earlier this month, a second source revealed that Robach and Shue are “not on the best terms” due to her romance with Holmes. “He wants nothing to do with her leaving GMA and her being with T.J.,” the insider shared. “He’s taking it hard because the whole thing has been so messy.”

According to the source, the Michigan native has been focused on her future with Holmes. “Amy found love and now she has to find a new job and she’s OK with it,” the insider concluded. “She is fine with their love being out there. Some think they might even have more job opportunities together because they are being so open.”