Their sibling bonds remain. Amy Robach‘s daughters, Ava and Analise, publicly praised Andrew Shue‘s son Nate after their mother’s public scandal with T.J. Holmes.

The reporter’s kids took to social media on Tuesday, March 7, to celebrate the premiere of Nate’s film Sense. Ava, 19, shared a still from the movie via Instagram Stories, writing, “👏🏻 for big brother.” Meanwhile, Analise, 16, gushed about being a “proud lil sis” in her own social media message.

Robach, 50, and Shue’s children have previously offered a glimpse at their close-knit connection while living in the public eye. The Michigan native’s daughters reunited with Shue’s sons Nate, Aidan and Wyatt, in honor of the Melrose Place alum’s birthday last month.

Shue, 56, and Robach opened up in the past about their attempts to build a blended family. Ahead of their 2011 nuptials, the actor was married to Jennifer Hageney from 1994 to 2008. They expanded their family with Nate, Aidan and Wyatt before their split. Meanwhile, the former ABC journalist exchanged vows with Tim McIntosh in 1996 and they welcomed daughters Ava and Analise ahead of their divorce in 2008.

Over the years, the Wonder Years alum and Robach discussed their home life, telling Us Weekly in 2017, “At least five nights a week we sit down for dinner together. And we spend one-on-one time with each kid. It really changes the relationship. It doesn’t have to be extravagant, but it’s rewarding.”

In November 2022, Shue and Robach’s marriage made headlines when the reporter was spotted getting cozy with Holmes, 45, outside of the office on multiple occasions.

One month after the photos surfaced, the Arkansas native filed for divorce from his wife of more than a decade, Marilee Fiebig. Shue, for his part, removed all traces of his estranged wife from Instagram and has yet to publicly comment on the scandal.

Us broke the news in January that the GMA3 coanchors were officially axed from ABC. Weeks later, the network issued a statement about the former costars’ departure.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” ABC said in a January 27 statement. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

At the time, a source exclusively told Us that Robach and Shue were trying to make an effort to coparent their blended family amid the controversy. “She is still in her stepchildren’s lives and [is] trying to make it good with the kids and her ex,” an insider shared at the time.

A second source recently revealed that Robach and Shue are “not on the best terms” due to her romance with Holmes. “He wants nothing to do with her leaving GMA and her being with T.J.,” the insider shared. “He’s taking it hard because the whole thing has been so messy.”

According to the source, Robach has been focused on her future with Holmes. “Amy found love and now she has to find a new job and she’s OK with it,” the insider concluded. “She is fine with their love being out there. Some think they might even have more job opportunities together because they are being so open.”