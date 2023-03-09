T.J. Holmes’ affair with his Good Morning America coanchor Amy Robach deeply hurt his estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, and the anger hasn’t subsided.

“She did not know he was having an affair,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly about Fiebig, who shares 10-year-old daughter Sabine with the former ABC personality. The source adds that Fiebig “continues to be disappointed by his lack of discretion and respect for her and their marriage.”

In December 2022 — one month after photos emerged of Holmes, 45, and Robach, 50, getting cozy with each other despite their respective marriages to other people — Us broke the news that the former CNN correspondent filed for divorce from Fiebig after more than 12 years of marriage. (In addition to Sabine, Holmes also shares daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with ex-wife Amy Ferson).

The source explains that while Fiebig is still distraught over the affair, she’s also “upset it’s not just a fling” — and is devastated that she and Holmes won’t be getting back together.

“It’s a relationship that is going strong,” the insider adds about Holmes and Robach’s bond. “[Marilee] knows he’s definitely not coming back. She feels disrespected because they are all over each other in photos and she’s hurt because she sees it’s the real deal and knows now he’s not going to reconcile with her.”

Though Fiebig didn’t know it at the time, Holmes and Robach — who began their venture on the third hour of GMA in 2020 — “always had a spark and their work trips away together brought them even closer,” a source told Us in November 2022, adding that their romance “blossomed from a close friendship.”

As the months have gone on, Fiebig is particularly hurt by the PDA-filled photos from the former GMA3 costars’ recent trip to Mexico, the first insider says.

The duo, who were ousted from the morning show in January amid the scandal, flew to Mexico “as part of [Amy’s] birthday present from T.J.,” a second insider tells Us. “T.J. surprised her with the tropical getaway at her birthday party in NYC at her apartment which is also when he gave her the ring.” (Holmes was spotted buying the piece of jewelry for his girlfriend on February 6 — the day of her 50th birthday and her and estranged husband Andrew Shue’s wedding anniversary.)

Robach, for her part, has been married to the Melrose Place alum, 56, since 2010. She shares daughters Ava and Analise with ex-husband Tim McIntosh and is stepmother of Shue’s three sons from his previous marriage.

While Robach is “trying to make it good with the kids and her ex” amid her relationship with Holmes, an insider told Us in February, another source revealed that she and her estranged husband are “not on the best terms” because of her and Holmes’ romance. “He wants nothing to do with her leaving GMA and her being with T.J. He’s taking it hard because the whole thing has been so messy.”

While Shue has remained mum on the scandal, Fiebig broke her silence in January via statement from her lawyer Stephanie Lehman, during which the attorney said in part, “We continue to be disappointed by T.J’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.”