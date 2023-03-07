Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Reportedly Attend 1st Event as a Couple

Their public debut. T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach reportedly attended their first event together as a couple five months after their relationship initially made headlines.

The former Good Morning America coanchors — whose romantic relationship was exposed in November 2022 when the two were photographed cozying up together while married to other people — were two of the many stars paying respects to late public relations icon Howard Bragman at his private memorial service in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 5, per multiple reports.

Though the former ABC personalities’ attendance at Bragman’s memorial service marked their first formal event as an item, the pair have not been shy when it comes to flaunting their romance.

Last month, Robach and Holmes packed on the PDA on a romantic trip to Mexico, where they were photographed kissing. One shot showed the former CNN correspondent grabbing his girlfriend’s butt. The duo showed their physical affection for each other during their travels within the U.S. as well, kissing in Florida over the holidays and embracing each other in L.A. in late January.

Us Weekly broke the news that Holmes filed for divorce from his wife, Marilee Fiebig, in late December 2022, one month after photos of him and Robach surfaced. He and Fiebig share daughter Sabine, 10. The news anchor is also the dad of daughter Brianna and son Jaiden, whom he shares with ex-wife Amy Ferson. (Robach, for her part, shares daughters Ava and Analise with ex-husband Tim McIntosh. She has been married to husband Andrew Shue since 2010 and is stepmother of his three sons.)

Fiebig broke her silence on her ex’s relationship in January.

“We continue to be disappointed by T.J’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter,” her lawyer Stephanie Lehman told Us in a statement. “Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.”

Shue, meanwhile, “wants nothing to do with [Amy] leaving GMA and her being with T.J.,” a source exclusively told Us in February, noting that the Melrose Place alum, 56, isn’t on “the best terms” with his ex amid the scandal. “He’s taking it hard because the whole thing has been so messy.”

Though Holmes and Robach — who began their tenure at GMA3 in 2020 — have yet to publicly address their relationship, they did hint at the drama on-air days after the photos of them were released in November.

“It’s been a great week. I just want this one to keep going and going and going,” Holmes quipped on GMA3 in early December 2022, days after the photos of him and Robach surfaced. “Just enjoying it. … Take it all in.”

Robach joked, “Speak for yourself.”

ABC released a statement about the pair’s exit in late January.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the network said in a statement on January 27. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”