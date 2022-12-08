Making moves. Amy Robach was spotted out and about in New York City for the first time since she and T.J. Holmes were temporarily pulled from GMA3 amid their relationship drama.

Robach, 49, stepped out in Manhattan on Wednesday, December 7, while holding her dog on a short leash, per photos obtained by Page Six. The ABC personality sported an oversized denim jacket over a white blouse, which she paired with army-green pants and brown boots. Robach wore her blonde hair parted in the middle and in a bun. She appeared to have a smile on her face as she made her way down the street.

Robach and Holmes, 45, have been embroiled in controversy ever since photos surfaced on November 30 of the two getting cozy on various occasions throughout the month. The coanchors — who are each married to different people — held hands in one snap, while another depicted Holmes placing his hand on Robach’s backside.

The GMA3 stars hosted the show for two days following the release of the pictures, acting professional but appearing to allude to the drama on several occasions.

“It’s been a great week. I just want this one to keep going and going and going,” Holmes joked on the Friday, December 2, episode of the third hour of Good Morning America. “Just enjoying it. … Take it all in.” Robach, for her part, laughed and told her colleague, “Speak for yourself.”

Later on in the episode, the University of Arkansas alum quipped that he and Robach could use some “words of wisdom.”

The following Monday, December 5, the pair did not appear on the show — which they hosted since its inception in 2020 — but were instead replaced by Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez. Dr. Jennifer Ashton, however, still served as the series’ health guru. Later that day, Us Weekly confirmed that Robach and Holmes were temporarily pulled from the air amid the controversy, as ABC President Kim Godwin reportedly called the coworkers’ alleged relationship an “internal and external distraction,” per TMZ.

While these are the first pictures of the Weekend Today alum since the on-screen fallout, she has been pictured in New York since the scandal broke, including in several shots where she is holding large bags from T.J. Maxx. Holmes, on the other hand, appears to be laying low amid the drama.

Robach has been married to actor Andrew Shue since 2010. She shares daughters Ava, 19, and Annalise, 16, with ex-husband Tim McIntosh, and is also stepmom to Shue’s three sons: Nathaniel, 26, Aidan, 23, and Wyatt, 18, whom the Melrose Place alum shares with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney.

Holmes, for his part, shares 9-year-old daughter Sabine with wife Marilee Fiebig, and is also dad of daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with ex-wife Amy Ferson.

Prior to his alleged relationship with Robach, Holmes had an affair with Good Morning America producer Natasha Singh while married to Fiebig, multiple sources exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday.

The journalist had “inappropriate moments” with several of his ABC coworkers, the insider revealed, adding that Robach helped Holmes “cover up an indiscretion” in the past.

Neither Holmes nor Robach has commented on their alleged relationship or the Arkansas native’s past affairs. Their spouses have remained silent as well, though Shue, 55, deleted all photos of his wife from his Instagram account. Fiebig, meanwhile, has a private profile. Both GMA3 hosts disabled their accounts shortly after the news broke.