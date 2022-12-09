Morning show madness! Gayle King shared her two cents on how ABC handled Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes‘ relationship drama — and she didn’t hold back.

The 67-year-old news anchor weighed in on the “sloppy” GMA3 controversy during the Thursday, December 8, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “In the beginning I actually thought, ‘Good on Good Morning America. They’re saying they’re not taking them off the air. It’s two consenting adults,'” King told host Andy Cohen. “But then the more you read, it’s just very messy.”

Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, made headlines on November 30 when the Daily Mail published intimate photos of the coanchors — who have each been married to other people since 2010. The twosome were caught getting cozy at a New York City bar and holding hands in a vehicle. Another photo showed Holmes placing his hand on the Michigan native’s backside outside of a cabin in upstate New York.

For King, the situation gets messier when the pair’s families come into play. “I think, to me, it’s just a sad situation because you’ve got kids involved, you’ve got families involved, and I keep thinking about that,” she said on Thursday. “I’m very concerned about that.”

The former MSNBC correspondent shares daughters Ava and Annalise with ex-husband Tim McIntosh. After marrying Andrew Shue in 2010, she became stepmom to his three kids — Nate, Aidan and Wyatt — from his previous relationship. Holmes, for his part, welcomed a daughter with wife Marilee Fiebig in 2013. He also shares daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with ex-wife Amy Ferson.

After news broke of their offscreen relationship, the twosome initially returned to the GMA3 news desk for the December 1 broadcast and joked about their “great week.” However, ABC president Kim Godwin announced at an editorial meeting days later that Robach and Holmes would be benched for the time being. Per TMZ, the exec viewed the colleagues’ chemistry as an “internal and external distraction.”

Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez stepped in to temporarily replace their fellow journalists during the Monday, December 5, episode. Dr. Jennifer Ashton remains the show’s health expert.

While the alleged affair came as a shock to fans, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the relationship wasn’t a secret to Robach and Holmes’ GMA coworkers. “The GMA staff for the most part all knew that something was happening between Amy and T.J., they were always playful with each other, like two people who were dating,” the insider revealed. “Amy and T.J. didn’t seem like they were trying to keep their relationship secret anymore, everyone around the office could tell there was a spark between them for many months.”

The Arkansas native, meanwhile, has continued to raise eyebrows for his history with other staffers. Us broke the news earlier this month that Holmes had “inappropriate moments” with several other colleagues at ABC, including producer Natasha Singh.

“Amy is unlikely to care or be surprised by any more kiss-and-tells that come to light,” a source told Us, claiming that Robach helped the former BET personality “cover up an indiscretion” before their own relationship bloomed.