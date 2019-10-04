



Wise words. Dan Rather offered some advice to newly-single Kylie Jenner following her split from Travis Scott during his appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, October 3.

“With great respect, I would say get a dog. If you already have a dog, get another dog,” the former CBS Evening News anchor, 87, joked. Jenner, 22, is already the owner of eight dogs as well as a bunny and a chicken.

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, October 1, that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Scott, 28, were taking a break from their relationship after more than two years together.

A source told Us exclusively that Jenner and the “Sicko Mode” rapper had “been on and off at various times throughout their relationship.”

The insider added: “Kylie still loves Travis and this isn’t considered a full breakup to either of them.”

Jenner and Scott, who are the parents to 20-month-old Stormi, live different lifestyles, a second source told Us.

“Kylie is a bit of a homebody — she runs her business from home, has an office very close to her house, and doesn’t really live too much outside of that space,” the second source said. “And he’s a world-touring artist and in the studio and traveling.”

The second source also noted that the pair “didn’t have a traditional relationship in terms of spending the night together every night,” as they lived in different houses.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO confirmed news of her split with Scott on Twitter on Thursday, October 3. She explained why she was at a recording studio in Los Angeles with her friends Anastasia “Stassi” Karanikolaou and Kelsey Calemine on Tuesday, October 1. Tyga, Jenner’s ex-boyfriend, was working at the studio at the time.

“The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no ‘2 am date with Tyga,’” she tweeted on Thursday, October 3. “You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.”

She added, “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi !! our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Scott, meanwhile, is focusing on his music. He released the futuristic-themed music video for his new single “Highest in the Room,” on Friday, October 4.

“When I’m with you, I feel alive/ You say you love me, don’t you lie,” Scott raps on the track, which is his first release since his 2018 album, Astroworld. The lyrics describe a rocky relationship, although the song was recorded months before he and Jenner split.

