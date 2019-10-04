



Back to the music. Travis Scott released the music video for his new single, “Highest in the Room,” on Friday, October 4 — one day after Kylie Jenner confirmed the news of their split.

The video begins with Scott, 28, smoking with dark clouds in the sky looming above him.

“I got room in my fume/ She fill my mind up with ideas/ I’m the highest in the room,” the rapper opens the track.

Scott embarks on a hazy trip that leads him to be kidnapped and tortured by a group of people wearing ski masks. He falls unconscious and wakes up in a neon-colored, futuristic strip club. The video ends with him balancing on a steel beam on an unfinished skyscraper. He gazes up at a dark cloud shaped like an upside-down woman.

The track, the rapper’s first release since his 2018 album Astroworld— was used in a promotional video for Kylie Cosmetics’s product Kybrows in April. Even though the song seems to have been recorded months before the couple’s separation, the lyrics describe a relationship on the rocks.

“I’m doing a show, I’ll be back soon,” Scott raps. “That ain’t what she wanna hear.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, October 1, that Jenner, 22, and Scott, who share 20-month-old daughter Stormi, were taking a break from their relationship after more than two years together. The couple were first linked in April 2017 at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival shortly after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star split from ex-boyfriend Tyga.

On October 2, Jenner was spotted at a recording studio in Los Angeles with her friends, Anastasia “Stassi” Karanikolaou and Kelsey Calemine. Tyga, 29, was also at a recording studio working. The outing sparked speculation that Jenner went to visit the 29-year-old “Taste” rapper.

However, Jenner set the record straight about why she was at the studio, and confirmed her split from Scott, on Twitter. “The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no ‘2 am date with Tyga,’” she tweeted on Thursday, October 3. “You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.”

She added in a second tweet: “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi !! our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!