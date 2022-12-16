Out and about! GMA3 anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were spotted getting cozy in New York as ABC continues to review their alleged romance.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail on Thursday, December 15, Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, were seen together for the first time since being benched from GMA3: What You Need to Know. The University of Georgia alum kept it casual in jeans and a grey hoodie with a camel-colored coat, while Holmes, for his part, rocked a stylish plaid jacket and black scarf.

The bundled-up couple appeared to be in good spirits on Thursday as they tried to keep warm around Manhattan, smiling and laughing while walking arm-in–arm in the Financial District before heading to The Capital Grille.

Both Robach and Holmes have been benched from the third hour of Good Morning America since December 5 after the twosome were photographed packing on the PDA throughout the month of November. The coanchors are both married to other people.

Robach tied the knot with husband Andrew Shue in 2010 and the pair share She was previously married to Tim McIntosh from 1996 to 2008 and shares daughters Ava and Analise with her former spouse. She is the stepmother of 55-year-old Shue’s kids — Nate, Aidan and Wyatt — from his previous union to Jennifer Hageney. Holmes, for his part, has also been married twice. After his divorce from Amy Ferson, with whom he shares daughter Brianna and son Jaiden, he wed Marilee Fiebig in 2010. They welcomed daughter Sabine in January 2013.

In photos published by the Daily Mail on November 30, images showed the colleagues holding hands while in a car. Another set of snaps showed Holmes place his hand on Robach’s backside while she unloaded the trunk of a vehicle.

Neither Robach nor Holmes have publicly commented on their reported romance —or where they stand with their respective spouses — they both disabled their Instagram profiles after the initial photos appeared online.

Earlier this week, a source told Us Weekly that ABC has yet to make a decision about the pair’s future on GMA3.

“T.J. and Amy are not on camera currently because ABC wants to make sure it’s able to do a full review of their relationship before bringing them back on air,” the insider explained, noting that the network is “putting resources in so there are no surprises” before deciding “how to proceed.”

Holmes and Robach initially returned to the program for the first two episodes following the publication of the images. While the cohosts didn’t directly comment on their relationship status at the time, they seemingly hinted at the swirling rumors.

“It’s Friday eve,” Robach said during the December 1 broadcast. Holmes then asked, “Who’s looking forward to the weekend?” while the Michigan native raised her hand. “Of course we are. Welcome, everybody, to GMA3: What You Need to Know. Always good to see you.” One day later, the pair joked about having a “great week.”

On December 5, however, the ABC personalities were replaced with Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez. Later that day, Us confirmed that Robach and Holmes would not be returning to the show for the foreseeable future. Since Robach and Holmes’ departure, DeMarco Morgan and Rhiannon Ally have also stepped in alongside GMA3 regular Dr. Jen Ashton.

Earlier this month, a source told Us that Robach’s friends are worried about the journalist’s future amid the ongoing scandal and “fear” that Holmes “is not only going to break her heart but also ruin her career.”

Before they were pulled from the air, “Amy and T.J. have been arriving to work pretending like everything is normal, they have been carrying on like they would any other day,” a second insider shared with Us. “The GMA staff for the most part all knew that something was happening between Amy and T.J., they were always playful with each other, like two people who were dating.”

Ultimately, the source added, the reporters “didn’t seem like they were trying to keep their relationship secret anymore.”

“Everyone around the office could tell there was a spark between them for many months,” the insider said.