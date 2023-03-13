A family reunion! Amy Robach‘s daughter Annalise offered a glimpse at her spending quality time with stepfather Andrew Shue and his son Nate following her mother’s PDA-filled getaway with T.J. Holmes.

Annalise shared an Instagram Story photo of Shue, 56, and his eldest son on Sunday, March 12, with upside-down smiley face emojis. The social media upload comes after Annalise and her sister, Ava, showed their support for Nate’s film Sense earlier this week.

“👏🏻 for big brother,” Robach’s eldest daughter wrote alongside a still from the movie on Tuesday, March 7. Meanwhile, Annalise said she was a “proud lil sis” in her own Instagram Story that same day.

The former ABC reporter, 50, shares her kids with Tim McIntosh, whom she was married to from 1996 to 2008. Shue, for her part, was married to Jennifer Hageney from 1994 to 2008. The former couple expanded their family with sons Nate, Aidan and Wyatt before their split.

Following Robach and Shue’s 2010 nuptials, the duo gushed about their blended family. “At least five nights a week we sit down for dinner together. And we spend one-on-one time with each kid. It really changes the relationship. It doesn’t have to be extravagant, but it’s rewarding,” the Melrose Place alum exclusively told Us Weekly in 2017.

In November 2022, the actor and Robach’s marriage made headlines when she was spotted getting cozy with Holmes, 45, outside of the office on multiple occasions. The Arkansas native went on to file for divorce from his wife of more than a decade, Marilee Fiebig, one month later.

Shue, however, stayed tight-lipped on the status of his relationship with Robach. He hinted at their dynamic when he removed all traces of his estranged wife from Instagram amid the controversy.

Us broke the news in January that the GMA3 coanchors were officially axed from ABC. Weeks later, the network issued a statement about the former costars’ departure.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” ABC said in a January 27 statement. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

At the time, a source exclusively told Us that Robach and Shue were trying to make an effort to coparent their blended family. “She is still in her stepchildren’s lives and [is] trying to make it good with the kids and her ex,” an insider shared at the time.

A second source recently revealed that Robach and Shue are “not on the best terms” due to her romance with Holmes. “He wants nothing to do with her leaving GMA and her being with T.J.,” the insider revealed. “He’s taking it hard because the whole thing has been so messy.”

Ahead of Shue’s public reunion with Robach’s kids, the Michigan native was photographed packing on the PDA during a romantic getaway to Mexico with Holmes. In February photos from the trip, Holmes was seen grabbing Robach’s butt while they enjoyed a walk on the beach.

