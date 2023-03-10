Her ally. Amy Robach found a confidant in former coanchor T.J. Holmes while she navigated her and husband Andrew Shue’s problems, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“When Amy was having issues with Andrew around 2020 to 2022, she was confiding in T.J.,” the insider says, noting that the journalists “were very close” before sparking their own romance.

Toward the end of their marriage, “Andrew wasn’t supporting her,” the source claims to Us, explaining that when Robach, 50, “challenged herself to run four marathons in 2022,” Holmes, 45, “was supportive and Andrew wasn’t.”

The former GMA3: What You Need to Know cohosts’ “bond was made stronger because of that and that’s when it all started,” the insider says, pointing out that when Holmes and Robach are “together, he’s in awe of Amy.”

The Michigan native and the University of Arkansas graduate initially raised eyebrows in November 2022 when PDA-filled photos of them surfaced while they were both still married.

As the scandal continued to make headlines in December 2022, the TV personalities were temporarily replaced by other anchors as ABC sorted out the mess. That same month, Us broke the news that Holmes filed for divorce from his wife, Marilee Fiebig.

The Arkansas native was married to the attorney, 45, for 12 years before their separation. Holmes and Fiebig share daughter Sabine, 10. The news anchor is also the dad of daughter Brianna and son Jaiden, whom he shares with ex-wife Amy Ferson.

Robach, for her part, shares daughters Ava and Analise with ex-husband Tim McIntosh. She has been married to Shue, 56, since 2010 and is a stepmother of his three sons. The former 20/20 anchor and the Melrose Place alum have yet to legally separate, but a source exclusively told Us last month that the actor “wants nothing to do with [Amy] leaving GMA and her being with T.J.”

Shue is “taking it hard because the whole thing has been so messy,” the insider added. (Holmes and Robach officially exited Good Morning America in January.)

Fiebig, meanwhile, “continues to be disappointed by [T.J.’s] lack of discretion and respect for her and their marriage,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month. “She feels disrespected because [T.J. and Amy] are all over each other in photos and she’s hurt because she sees it’s the real deal and knows now he’s not going to reconcile with her.”

When it comes to Robach and Holmes’ future, however, the couple aren’t focused on the past. “Friends feel they will get engaged soon because they were friends a long time before they became lovers,” a third insider told Us in early March. “They have a strong bond.”

For more details on Holmes and Robach’s romance — and subsequent splits from their respective estranged spouses — pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.