Getting in shape! Ashton Kutcher is gearing up to race in the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon — and he’s spilling his training secrets.

“I may have started a little bit too early. I think I started, like, six months ago,” the Ranch alum, 44, said during a Friday, November 4, appearance on the Today show. “It’s brutal on the body. Like, I got injured halfway through and now I feel like I recovered from the injury, but I’ve had a lot of help.”

Kutcher’s racing mantra has been “just get me to the finish line,” ahead of the Sunday, November 6, marathon, and he now believes he’s “ready to go.” Despite a winning mindset, the Iowa native had to combat an unexpected training injury.

“My nipples were falling off. I’ll be honest about it,” Kutcher told host Savannah Guthrie on Friday of dealing with chafing.

To help the That 70’s Show alum recuperate, Carson Daly walked onstage to present him with a gifted container of Vaseline — and a glass of beer to “carbo-load” for the big day.

“I went to college!” Kutcher quipped, shortly after he and Guthrie, 50, chugged their respective drinks. “Now I get the nipple cream out. Good morning, America!”

Kutcher is running the 26-mile-long marathon on behalf of his THORN nonprofit and has been documenting his training journey along the way.

“The biggest change physically has been the transfer of muscle mass from upper body to lower body. I’ve lost about 12 pounds,” the Jobs star told Entertainment Tonight in August. “My wife [Mila Kunis] has been super supportive.”

He added: “Surrounding myself with a support system makes hard things much easier. Setting a pace that you can sustain is not the same thing as working as hard as you can. My baseline ‘why’ comes down to leaving life better than what it was given to me. My daily motivator is my kids and family.”

Kutcher — who shares daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, with the Ukraine native — has also counted on pals Natalie Portman, Kenny Chesney and Kim Kardashian to help him get in shape via a weekly Peloton Tread series.

“We shot [this show] in the basement [of my house]. It was so much training. I was spending so much time running, [and] I was like, ‘I’m getting bored,’” the No Strings Attached actor said on Friday. “Like, you’re just running, and you can only listen to so many podcasts and the same playlists so many times. So, I was like, ‘What if I do this thing where I’m interviewing friends [while I work out]?’”