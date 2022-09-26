Looking ahead. Mila Kunis revealed how she and husband Ashton Kutcher were able to handle his health scare — by concentrating on their day-to-day lives.

“I don’t think you have time to sit down and talk, you kinda just power through,” Kunis, 39, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Monday, September 26. “You go and deal with whatever health issue comes your way, but you still got kids, you still got a family, and you have to live life. And I think that we are so fortunate to have one another, but as far as sitting there and incessantly talking about things, no. You gotta do.”

The Just Married star, 44, who married Kunis in 2015, revealed last month that he had been diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder. “Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that, like, knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out, like, all my equilibrium,” Kutcher explained on an episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge.

During the TV appearance, the Two and a Half Men alum — who shares sons Wyatt, 8, and Dimitri, 6, with the Bad Moms star — shared that he was bedridden for the majority of his health battle, noting that you “don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone. Until you go, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to see again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to hear again … walk again.'”

Kutcher went on to share what he learned from the harrowing experience. “The minute you start seeing your obstacles as things that are made for you, to give you what you need, then life starts to get fun, right? You start surfing on top of your problems instead of living underneath them.”

While the tech guru later took to social media to explain that he was “fully recovered” from the illness —though he still has impairments in his hearing, vision and balance — Kunis was a big pillar of strength in helping him heal.

“Ashton and Mila have a very small social circle, they have a few close friends that are like family that have been there for Mila and Ashton throughout his health battle,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month, adding that Kunis was “there every step of the way” for the A Lot Like Love actor.

“This has made their bond grow even stronger,” the insider added at the time.

The source also revealed that in addition to training for the New York City Marathon, Kutcher has since remained focused on his professional endeavors, including his upcoming appearance on That ‘90s Show — in which he and Kunis will be reprising their That ‘70s Show roles as Kelso and Jackie, respectively.

“It is very good,” Kunis told ET on Monday. “It’s great in fact, and I think that anyone that’s ever watched ’70s, that was a fan, I think will be very, very, very, very, happy with the inciting incident of the whole series.”

While Kunis promised that fans would be pleased with the revival, the Black Swan star did have one gripe about the adult version of her character.

“First and foremost, my child, without giving too much away, in the show, is way too old to be my child,” Kunis joked. “So, I was like, ‘What? What are we, like, teen parents?’ So first of all, my kid is way too old. I want everyone to know, not possible. I just want that to be very clear. I was a child bride!”