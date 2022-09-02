Fitness buddies! As Ashton Kutcher trains to run the New York City Marathon, he’s enlisted some famous pals to help him get in shape — including Kim Kardashian.

“Excitement level, I’m at, like, 11 today. My friend, Kim, is here. I’m really, really stoked to have a conversation with her,” the Ranch alum, 44, said in a Thursday, September 1, Instagram video, promoting next week’s Peloton Tread episode of “Our Future Selves With Ashton Kutcher.”

In the teaser clip, Kutcher was in awe that the 41-year-old Skims mogul showed up in the first place. “You don’t even run,” he quipped.

Kardashian, for her part, replied, “I do not.”

The workout pals were joined by Peloton trainer Robin Arzón, who put them through a high-impact routine. “I love Kim K,” the fitness instructor, 40, gushed in the Thursday clip. “She dismantles and smashes the idea that one has to stay in their lane.”

The Jobs star — who shares daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, with wife Mila Kunis — has been documenting his pre-marathon fitness progress on the Peloton platform in a 10-episode series with his celebrity friends including Kardashian, Natalie Portman and Kenny Chesney.

“Running this marathon is all about raising funds and awareness for my nonprofit, Thorn. Protecting kids from sexual abuse is something I’ve been working on for a decade and much like a marathon we will only reach our goal through dedication, endurance, and discipline,” Kutcher said in a press release last month of the partnership. “Having Peloton instructors get me marathon ready has been incredible and creating this series has been a blast. I’ve talked to brilliant actors, musicians, writers, athletes and doctors about what keeps them going and their ‘why.’”

Kardashian’s episode premieres on Tuesday, September 6, in which the reality TV star completely stuns the actor with her speed and stamina. “You are literally running a seven-minute mile pace. What’s happening right now?” the That ‘70s Show alum incredulously noted in the Instagram clip. “I don’t even understand.”

The beauty mogul — who shares daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, with ex-husband Kanye West — even found her cardio exercise with Kutcher to be empowering.

“I think this is what I’m missing in my workout,” Kardashian added. “So it’s been inspiring and a little bit life-changing on how I’m going to move forward with my routine.”

The SKKN founder has been on a recent health kick after she dropped 16 pounds in three weeks earlier this year to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress for the 2022 Met Gala.

“It taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health,” she told Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie during an appearance on the Today show in June, noting she was not actively trying to lose more weight. “Since then, afterward, I continued to eat really healthy. I’m down 21 pounds now. I’m not trying to lose any more weight, but I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar, a lot of junk food I was eating … I just completely changed my lifestyle.”

While Kardashian was proud of her progress, her comments sparked backlash after she was criticized for wearing a historic Bob Mackie gown that was only made possible by a quick weight loss.

“I looked at it like a role, and I really wanted to wear this dress. It was really important to me,” the Hulu personality said in June, responding to the drama.