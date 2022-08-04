Testing out the latest health trends! In Kim Kardashian’s ongoing pursuit to live her best and healthiest life, she recently underwent a full body scan to learn more.

“Look who pulled up,” the SKKN founder, 41, captioned a Wednesday, August 3, Instagram Story snap of a Body Spec van. “They measure your bone density & body at percentage & all the good stuff to make sure you are fit and healthy.”

Kardashian took fans inside the van, showing off the equipment before getting her results less than seven minutes after the test. The Skims mogul — who shares children North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with ex-husband Kanye West — went on to marvel at her results.

“You hear that?!?!!!! My bones [are] stronger than 93-97% of people,” Kardashian said on Wednesday, noting her bone density “Z Score” was 1.3.

After marveling at her healthy bones, the Selfish author found out her body fat levels.

“So, a year ago, my body fat percentage was 25 percent and now it is 18 percent,” she explained in her Wednesday video, which the Body Spec employee classified as “athlete category.”

“Athlete category, you hear that,” Kardashian exclaimed in the social media upload, before adding via her caption: “And I did not lose any muscle mass in the last year.”

Hours earlier, the Kardashians star underwent a “painful” stomach tightening treatment. “This is a game changer,” she wrote via Instagram Story on Wednesday, sharing a snap of her now-red abdomen as a result of the Morpheous laser treatment. “I think this is my fave laser but it’s painful lol but worth it!”

The California native — who has been dating Pete Davidson since October 2021 — has long been a fan of trying new beauty and wellness trends.

“If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might,” Kardashian told The New York Times in a June interview. “So many people want to act like they don’t care about how they look. I’m not acting like it comes easier or it’s all-natural. You just don’t wake up and use whatever. You wake up, you use ingredients. The P.R.P. facials, stem cell facials, lasers — all of that is work.”

Kardashian’s wellness journey made headlines earlier this year after she revealed that she dropped 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress for the 2022 Met Gala.

“It taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum told Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie during a June appearance on the Today show, noting she was not actively trying to shed any more pounds. “Since then, afterward, I continued to eat really healthy. I’m down 21 pounds now. I’m not trying to lose any more weight, but I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar, a lot of junk food I was eating … I just completely changed my lifestyle.”

While Kardashian is proud of her progress, she soon caught flak from critics about her decision to wear the historic Bob Mackie gown and her quick weight loss to make it fit.

“To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are… because you haven’t eaten carbs in the last month … all to fit in a f–king dress?” Lili Reinhart wrote via Instagram Story in May. “So wrong. So f–ked on 100s of levels.”

Kardashian, for her part, responded to the backlash during her Today interview. She told the hosts: “I looked at it like a role, and I really wanted to wear this dress. It was really important to me.”

